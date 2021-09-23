Mercedes-Benz Teams Up with Roger Federer to Electrify 2021's Laver Cup

This year’s been tough for tennis star Roger Federer, who had his third knee surgery, stopping him from participating in the tournaments. But he’s there for his fellow colleagues to show support and promote the new Mercedes EQS.
The Laver Cup tennis tournament, which sends to the tennis court two teams of six players each, will take place this weekend in Boston. Roger Federer will be watching the duel between Team Europe and Team World from abroad, but he still believes Team Europe are “favorites” for a fourth successive Laver Cup.
Unfortunately, the famous player couldn’t participate himself due to a knee injury, followed by surgery in August, having last played at Wimbledon in July. However, the 40-year-old is looking forward to competing again, and hoping he’ll join the tournament next year at the O2 Arena in London.
The Swiss player stated in an interview: “It’s phenomenal what has happened since the first event in 2017: the team spirit, the fans and above all the great atmosphere make the Laver Cup one of my personal highlights in the tournament calendar. I am disappointed that I cannot participate this time because of my knee injury. Next year in London I definitely want to be back playing.”
For now, Federer will only be there in spirit as he and Mercedes-Benz teamed up for the Laver Cup, continuing their longtime partnership of over a decade. The brand has been sponsoring the tournament since its first edition, providing vehicles to ensure the mobility of the players, officials, and selected guests.
Bettina Fetzer, Head of Communications and Marketing at Mergedes-Benz shared her thoughts about the partnership: “Extraordinary people create extraordinary things. And Roger Federer definitely belongs in this category with his unique personality and as an outstanding tennis player on top. We value his sporty incentive as well as his cultural and social engagement. We are in close dialogue and plan to develop further joint projects in the near future. With the development of the Laver Cup, Roger has given fresh impulses to the sport – we have been doing this for decades in the mobility sector.”
During this edition, the Stuttgart-based premium car maker will be promoting their new electric sedan, the EQS. Mercedes-Benz offers the model in two different variants. The Mercedes EQS 450+ sits at the base of the range, with its one electric motor mounted on the rear axle to deliver 333 horsepower, and does 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 6.2 seconds, hitting a top speed of 130 mph (209 kph).
The EQS 580 4Matic is the range-topper, sporting a dual-motor powertrain for a total of 523 horsepower. That is enough for the sedan to cover the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.3 seconds, reaching the same top speed as the 450+.
While being more affordable than the company’s S-Class with $7,490, the new EQS has a starting price of $102,000.
