Here's Where Polestar Designs Its New Precept-Inspired Vehicles

The Polestar Precept is a marvelous-looking two-door vehicle. It’s supposed to join the automaker’s lineup as the battery-electric Polestar 5, even though we hoped that it would somehow end up replacing the too-Volvo-looking plug-in hybrid Polestar 1. It’s not too late for the brand to do that, but for now, it chose to open a new design studio where the concept will serve as a muse for future models.

9 photos Photo: Polestar / autoevolution edit