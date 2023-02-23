Here's Where Polestar Designs Its New Precept-Inspired Vehicles

The Polestar Precept is a marvelous-looking two-door vehicle. It’s supposed to join the automaker’s lineup as the battery-electric Polestar 5, even though we hoped that it would somehow end up replacing the too-Volvo-looking plug-in hybrid Polestar 1. It’s not too late for the brand to do that, but for now, it chose to open a new design studio where the concept will serve as a muse for future models.
The Swedish-based and Chinese-owned brand is making good use of the funds it has received from Geely. Instead of rushing with the production of the much-hyped Polestar 3, the company chose to make small steps and opened a new design studio in Sweden’s second-largest city – Gothenburg.
There, Polestar wants to put the Precept concept at the center of its future lineup and develop new models based on that intriguing and aesthetically pleasing design. Around 120 people led by Maximilian Missoni will start working towards this ambitious goal, even though existing owners of the Polestar 2 are still waiting for a couple of over-the-air updates that should bring software and range enhancements.
The design studio allows a lot of natural light to flow into the rooms of the building and looks suited to foster collaboration between the people who will decide how the next-gen Polestars will end up looking. The images show a modern yet minimalistic approach, one that reflects the company’s current and upcoming vehicles. Large glass surfaces blend with generous hallways and offices that seem to prioritize a calm and airy environment.
Polestar claims that the recently launched Polestar 3’s design is reflected in the look of the new design studio, which only makes prospective customers anxious because the futuristic-looking crossover is still nowhere to be seen. Production is set to start this summer, while deliveries (for China, Europe, and North America) might happen in the last three months of 2023.
Finally, Polestar should soon give us a good look at the Precept’s production version because we got a good glance at it almost two years ago. That’ll be called the Polestar 5 since the Polestar 4 is shaping up to become a true competitor in the dominated-by-style all-electric SUV coupe category.
