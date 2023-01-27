Polestar 4 Is Photographed in China Close to Other Geely Vehicles

Geely is an automotive titan which controls Volvo, Polestar, Lotus, Lynk & Co, smart, ZEEKR, and several other companies and joint ventures. The best example of how extensive the company is probably came from spy shots Chinese bloggers made with three new Geely vehicles: the Lotus Envya, the Jidu ROBO-01, and the Polestar 4. These are the first images of the electric SUV coupe from the Swedish brand with its final body.
Codenamed P417 or P419 (the Chinese media is not sure about which one is correct), the Polestar 4 uses the PMA platform, which would be pretty close to Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA). The Lotus Envya and the Jidu ROBO-01 have similar underpinnings, which may explain why they were all parked side by side.
The Swedish brand said it would start selling the Polestar 4 in 2023, so the SUV coupe must be pretty close to its official presentation. Before these pictures emerged on Weibo, we had only seen a mule of the Polestar 4 that looked like a lowered XC40.
There are two main rumors about the new SUV coupe. One of them states it will be just the Polestar 3 with a lower roof and sportier looks – as the C40 is to the XC40. Another one says it would work as an SUV version of the Polestar 2. That may seem that important, but it is crucial in determining how big the new EV will be.
The Polestar 2 is 4.61 meters (181.4 inches) long, while the Polestar 3 is 4.98 m (196.02 in) long. The truth may be somewhere between the two rumors, as the Polestar 4’s length must be. The Jidu ROBO-01 is 4.85 m (190.9 in) long and so should be the new Polestar and the new Lotus, aka Type 133.
That makes even more sense when you consider that Polestar is currently a one-hit b(r)and. The Polestar 1 is no longer for sale, the Polestar 3 is yet to reach the market, and the only vehicle the automaker should present apart from the 3 and 4 is – obviously – the 5. It would not make sense to create two different shapes for the same market segment. That said, the Polestar 4 should stand in its own league, without any other brand product with similar dimensions. Besides, the Polestar 3 already looks like an SUV coupe.
We’re now left with trying to discover when the Polestar 4 will be officially introduced. If the company intends to sell it in China before other markets or even simultaneously, the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) may help.
Any vehicle sold in that country must file information and pictures with the MIIT before it is put for sale. Considering the prototypes were photographed there, we would not be surprised if the first images also came from Xi Jinping’s country.
