Polestar 4 Is Photographed in China Close to Other Geely Vehicles

Geely is an automotive titan which controls Volvo, Polestar, Lotus, Lynk & Co, smart, ZEEKR, and several other companies and joint ventures. The best example of how extensive the company is probably came from spy shots Chinese bloggers made with three new Geely vehicles: the Lotus Envya, the Jidu ROBO-01, and the Polestar 4. These are the first images of the electric SUV coupe from the Swedish brand with its final body.

12 photos