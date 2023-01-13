Volvo EX30 Prototypes Are Filmed While Being Tested Around China

When Volvo introduced the EX90, another vehicle was teased at the event. It was a much smaller EV than the EX90. Jim Rowan later confirmed Volvo would call it the EX30 and that it would make it in China to keep it affordable. If it is made in China, it should also be tested there, as short videos made there and shared on Weibo confirm.
The EX30 prototypes were shot close to a highway in an undisclosed region of the country. We’d bet it is close to one of Geely’s factories in charge of making the new EV. The EX30 will use the same modular platform that underpins the smart #1 and the future ZEEKR 003. Dubbed the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), it is the same architecture that the much larger ZEEKR 001 uses, proving versatility is one of its main characteristics.
Regarding the EX30, the Chinese press states that it will have a single motor for the rear with 200 kW (268 hp) and one for each axle in more expensive derivatives, delivering a total output of 315 kW (422 hp). They know that because these are the same options presented by the smart #1.
The battery pack should offer 440 kilometers of range under the WLTP testing cycle. That’s what the smart #1 extracts from the 66 kWh its component delivers. As far as we know, it uses ternary cells. For Volvo, it would be wise to adopt a hybrid battery pack or even one exclusively with LFP batteries to lower costs and make the EX30 more reliable.
Images of the interior show the seats are pretty similar to those we could see in the EX90. According to CarNewsChina, they use a material called Nordico that is made of recycled plastic and pine resin. Another interior picture reveals what seems to be some sort of leather-like material. In Volvo’s case, it should be synthetic. In other words, although it is meant to be the most affordable Volvo around in 2023, it will still retain its sustainable and premium proposition.
The compact electric SUV does not have an official date for presentation yet, but the prototype shows the final body is already being tested. In other words, Volvo and Geely are no longer using mules, indicating that the car is almost ready for production.
There’s no word yet on how much Volvo will charge for its new electric SUV, but the smart #1 may also help us estimate that. The most affordable derivative – the #1 Pro+ – has a name that reminds us of a password and starts at €41,490 in Germany. That’s equivalent to $44,863 at the current exchange rate. The XC40 Recharge starts at €55,250 ($59,742), so the EX30 could cost around €50,000 without cannibalizing sales from its older brother. As much as Volvo may celebrate having a cheaper EV to sell, it is pretty uncomfortable to imagine its most affordable vehicle may cost that much.
