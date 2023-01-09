Polestar 2022 Deliveries Exceed 50,000 Vehicles, 80k Target Set for 2023

Polestar can trace its roots back to the 1990s to the founding of racing team Flash Engineering. Eventually sold to Christian Dahl, the Swedish outfit was renamed Polestar Racing in 2005. A few short years later, the peeps at Volvo tasked Polestar with modifying their existing models.
The company, as well as the brand, were purchased outright in 2015. A standalone brand focused on electrified performance since 2017, Polestar became a name to be reckoned with after the unveiling of the Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid grand tourer. Production ended in 2022 with 1,500 examples under its belt, with Polestar pivoting to all-electric vehicles.
As expected of a boutique automaker, the Gothenburg-based company delivered fewer than 100,000 vehicles last year. The preliminary estimate is 51,500 vehicles, up 80 percent compared to 2021.
As opposed to Tesla, which came very close to bankruptcy as it ramped up Model 3 production, the Swedish automaker is taking it easy. The target set for 2023 is 80,000 vehicles worldwide, a target that should be made possible by the brand’s first-ever utility vehicle. Unimaginatively baptized 3, the mid-size crossover is rightfully considered a Volvo EX90 with Polestar sprinkles.
It will join the 2, a D-segment compact executive liftback based on the compact modular architecture of the XC40 crossover and coupe-styled C40. Series production of the 2 has already surpassed the 100,000 mark in 2022, which is merely a drop in the bucket compared to the Model 3.
“I’m confident that we will continue to actively manage our supply chain to meet the growing demand for Polestar 2, commence first deliveries of Polestar 3 and launch Polestar 4," says big kahuna Thomas Ingenlath.
What is the Polestar 4, though? In a nutshell, it’s a rival for the Model Y. One size smaller than the 3, which is a bit weird considering that 4 is a higher number than 3, the newcomer is a coupe-styled SUV with high-volume potential. The Swedish automaker isn’t going to stop here, though, because a four-door grand tourer is coming in 2024 as the Polestar 5.
Gifted with 800-volt technology, the high-performance GT promises 871 horsepower (884 ps) and 664 pound-feet (900 Nm) of torque as per internal estimates. Come 2026, the 6 will bring a roadster to the stable. 500 units of the LA Concept Edition will be produced, with every single build slot already spoken for. Sylvester Stallone might be on the list.
Both the 5 and 6 will be manufactured in Chongqing, China, which isn’t all that surprising. Polestar may be intertwined with Volvo, but Polestar and Volvo are both controlled by a Chinese automaker. Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. is the overlord in question, a huge corporation that also controls British sports car specialist Lotus and taximaker LEVC.
As expected of a boutique automaker, the Gothenburg-based company delivered fewer than 100,000 vehicles last year. The preliminary estimate is 51,500 vehicles, up 80 percent compared to 2021.
As opposed to Tesla, which came very close to bankruptcy as it ramped up Model 3 production, the Swedish automaker is taking it easy. The target set for 2023 is 80,000 vehicles worldwide, a target that should be made possible by the brand’s first-ever utility vehicle. Unimaginatively baptized 3, the mid-size crossover is rightfully considered a Volvo EX90 with Polestar sprinkles.
It will join the 2, a D-segment compact executive liftback based on the compact modular architecture of the XC40 crossover and coupe-styled C40. Series production of the 2 has already surpassed the 100,000 mark in 2022, which is merely a drop in the bucket compared to the Model 3.
“I’m confident that we will continue to actively manage our supply chain to meet the growing demand for Polestar 2, commence first deliveries of Polestar 3 and launch Polestar 4," says big kahuna Thomas Ingenlath.
What is the Polestar 4, though? In a nutshell, it’s a rival for the Model Y. One size smaller than the 3, which is a bit weird considering that 4 is a higher number than 3, the newcomer is a coupe-styled SUV with high-volume potential. The Swedish automaker isn’t going to stop here, though, because a four-door grand tourer is coming in 2024 as the Polestar 5.
Gifted with 800-volt technology, the high-performance GT promises 871 horsepower (884 ps) and 664 pound-feet (900 Nm) of torque as per internal estimates. Come 2026, the 6 will bring a roadster to the stable. 500 units of the LA Concept Edition will be produced, with every single build slot already spoken for. Sylvester Stallone might be on the list.
Both the 5 and 6 will be manufactured in Chongqing, China, which isn’t all that surprising. Polestar may be intertwined with Volvo, but Polestar and Volvo are both controlled by a Chinese automaker. Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. is the overlord in question, a huge corporation that also controls British sports car specialist Lotus and taximaker LEVC.