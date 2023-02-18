Vancouver Wants To Get Rid of Old Cars With Free Bus and Train Rides

The legally binding Paris Agreement is clear enough – everyone must join in on the effort to lower the global human carbon footprint if we want to avoid a climate crisis. One way in which you can help is by giving up on your beater and hopping on a bus or a train. But for Vancouverites, there’s a new incentive!
By now, most people in North America and Europe have understood that we must do something to slow down the global temperature rise. Governments around the world got the message and are beginning to take the necessary action by launching all kinds of incentives, credits, public investments, and rebates for battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and other zero-tailpipe emission propulsion systems like the hydrogen-based fuel-cell. Even renewable energy like wind or solar is being prioritized in this push for decarbonization.
Even though electric vehicle (EV) makers like Polestar or Rivian warned everyone about the dangers of not doing everything we can, as fast as we can, and at every possible level, BEVs are still publicly perceived as a solution that might help with lowering greenhouse gasses coming from the transport sector.
Official data from the U.S., Canada, Australia, and Europe confirm that our world is heating up. So, instead of getting into a debate about how expensive BEVs are and the large carbon footprint they come with from the factory, why not use public transit?
Vancouver’s TransLink decided to make the choice easier for people who may consider this option. If you have an older car that qualifies for the scrappage scheme, then a nonprofit organization called Scrap-It will take it off you. After the process ends, the transportation agency will give you CAD50 (USD37.1) to use as you wish for a bus, train, boat, and smaller shuttle fares. The offer extends over 16 months, meaning people can receive a total of CAD800 (USD593.7) for their hooptie.
Normally, a monthly pass that provides unlimited access in each of the three fare zones of the metropolitan Vancouver area costs three times more than the money given for scrapping an old vehicle. That might make some people who considered this option lose interest.
But if you’re interested, don’t forget that you must apply through Scrap-It first. The nonprofit does not accept trailers, RVs, motor homes, and campers. Moreover, you must drive the vehicle to the designated scrap yard and not remove anything from it. The battery, the tires, and the seats must remain on the vehicle. If you try to take something off, the application might be rejected.
But there's some good news left. If you have a large family, TransLink will allow one adult to travel with up to four kids that are 12 years old or less for free. This can become quite attractive for those who can or want to join their little ones on their road to school.
Finally, if you want to get rid of your beater but don’t like TransLink’s offer, you may want to check out the Retire Your Ride program.
A 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe, for example, was scrapped in exchange for CAD1,206 (USD895). Someone from Alberta got rid of their 2010 Ford F-150 for CAD1,500 (USD1,113) last year. Retire Your Ride doesn’t hand out free public transport rides but connects you with certified auto recyclers who can bid on your hooptie. With that money, you get on your old car and Canada’s $5,000 rebate for plug-in hybrids with an all-electric range of at least 31 mi (50 km), BEVs, and FCEVs, you can go buy or lease a new vehicle that has the potential to pollute less locally.
