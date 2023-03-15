This 1988 Volvo 740 Turbo Has a V6 Engine and a Famous Actor's Name Attached to It

There are a lot of cool fast wagons out there, but they get even cooler when they come with some modifications and a famous person's name attached to them.
Such is the case of this 1988 Volvo 740 Turbo Wagon that comes with a celebrity history. Who's the star who owned it? One of the coolest actors that have ever set foot in Hollywood, the late Paul Newman.
Besides his acting gigs, Mr. Newman was also a race car driver, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. He starred in 85 movie productions and earned as many as ten Academy Awards nominations, winning his first in 1987, for Best Actor in a Leading Role in the 1986 movie The Color of Money. He also received an Honorary Award in 1986 and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 1994.
Since his acting blended with his racing career, the actor owned several cars during his lifetime.
In 1988, a couple of years after his first Oscar win and in between filming for 1989's Fat Man and Little Boy and Blaze, the actor also treated himself to a new ride. That is the 1988 Volvo 740 Turbo Wagon we’re going to talk about.
Swedish manufacturer Volvo Cars introduced the Volvo 700 series in 1982. Customers had to choose between the 740, the 760, and the 780, all available with different trims.
Volvo 740 arrived in early 1984, two years after the 760. Worldwide, the lineup included the 740, 740 GL, 740 GLE, 740 Se, 740 GLT, and the 740 Turbo.
The one Newman went for was a 740 Turbo Wagon, and a copy of the title shows that the legendary actor made the purchase in July 1988. It's also believed to be the first of many Volvos to be modified to his liking.
Originally, the Volvo 740 Turbo wagon left the factory with a turbocharged 2.3-liter inline-four engine, good for around 150 horsepower (154 horsepower and 156 ps, to be specific).
The actor thought that wasn’t enough and decided that faster is better. So, he swapped the 2.3-liter engine with a Buick Grand National 3.8-liter V6, therefore going for more than double the original horsepower: 320.
The car was fitted with a Borg-Warner five-speed manual gearbox from a Pontiac Firebird. Those weren't the only changes the Volvo underwent, because Paul Newman also decided to go for a redesigned suspension to adapt the Volvo 740 Turbo to the new powertrain.
Newman added a modest Aero-style body kit with new side skirts, new front lip, and a different rear bumper.
If we take a look at the exterior, the 1988 Volvo 740 wagon seems very well kept, with some normal wear and tear both inside and out.
It's finished with grey metallic paint and among its features include fog lights, tinted glass, and a power-operated sunroof.
The cabin is finished in black leather with front bucket seats and a split-folding rear bench. The same shade is found on the dashboard, door panels, and carpets. Additional features include heated front seats, power windows, and air conditioning.
Bring a Trailer and it's offered with documentation that proves Newman's ownership thanks to a copy of a Connecticut title. It also comes with the manufacturer's literature, service records, an accident-free Carfax report, and an ad for a previous sale from 1997.
In its over 35-year history, the vehicle has covered 75,635 miles (121,723 kilometers), according to the six-digit odometer.
As mentioned previously, Newman was also a car racer and reportedly got his passion for racing when he filmed the 1969 film Winning about the Indy 500. After that, he went on a 35-year racing career, with four national championships as a driver, adding eight more as the owner of a racing team.
His career was also the theme of a documentary called Winning: The Racing Life of Paul Newman, released in 2015, with Adam Carolla and Nate Adams at the helm.
Besides acting and driving, Paul Newman was also a dedicated philanthropist, with his organization raising over $600 million for various charitable causes.
Besides this Volvo 740 Turbo wagon, Paul Newman was also the proud owner of a Volvo 960 wagon with a V8 engine.
There seems to be quite a lot of interest in Newman's former ride, because it has already reached $25,000 at the time of press, after 14 bids. The listing also mentions that the auction will end on Friday, March 17.
