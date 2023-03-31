Volkswagen Touareg Gets New Well-Equipped Trim Level, Do You Miss It in the States?

Volkswagen’s British arm has just introduced a new version of the Touareg. It is called the R-Line Tech Plus, and as its name implies, it sits above the normal R-Line Tech. The extra gizmos equipping it are worth roughly £5,000 ($6,175), yet it costs only £1,720 ($2,125) more than the model on which it builds, the company says.
Some of the features that set it apart from the R-Line Tech are the 21-inch Suzuka Black alloys, and the air suspension offered at no extra cost. The roof rails have a black look, and it sports heated windscreen, electric tailgate, panoramic sunroof, and 30-color ambient lighting. These add up to the heated steering wheel wrapped in leather, 15-inch active info display, exterior side mirrors with memory function, and others that equip the lesser variant.
Those interested in buying the new VW Touareg R-Line Tech Plus will have to choose between two powertrains. The most affordable version kicks off at £64,520 ($79,690), and it uses a 231 ps (228 hp/170 kW) 3.0-liter TDI. The diesel pushes out 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque. Available from £67,200 ($82,100) is the 286 ps (282 hp/210 kW) version of the same oil burner, whose torque is rated at 600 Nm (443 lb-ft). Both feature an eight-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive.
The Black Edition sits at the top of the Volkswagen Touareg lineup in the United Kingdom. It is a £65,545 ($80,955) affair, and it features a few black elements, alongside additional gear, and more safety systems. The entry-level model is called the SEL, and it carries a recommended retail price of £56,125 ($69,320). A well-equipped proposal, it sports 19-inch alloys, parking sensors at both ends, adaptive cruise control, keyless go, 7-inch multi-color display, and heated front seats, among others.
In production since 2018, the third generation Touareg shares its construction with the rest of the VW Group’s large SUVs, including the Lamborghini Urus. It doesn’t have a U.S. visa, and therefore Americans will have to settle for the Atlas. Offered in five trim levels, it kicks off at $35,150 for the base variant, and $52,340 for the range-topping SEL Premium R-Line Plus. Depending on what model you go for, it will use either a 2.0L engine, making 235 horsepower, or a 276-hp 3.6-liter V6.
Those favoring style over substance can order the Atlas Cross Sport. The coupe variant can be considered a slightly more affordable alternative to the premium establishment, comprising the BMW X6, Audi Q8, and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe. It packs the aforementioned V6, and it is offered in the same trim levels as its more practical sibling. Pricing in this case, excluding destination and dealer fees, ranges between $34,460 and $51,625 for the base SE and top-of-the-line SEL Premium R-line respectively.
