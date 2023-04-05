2024 Volkswagen Atlas Peak Edition Rocks Basecamp Concept Influences

Remember the Atlas Basecamp concept from a few years back? Volkswagen has resurrected it for the refreshed Atlas in the form of a trim level with fewer off-road goodies compared to said concept. Joining the mid-size crossover’s lineup for model year 2024, the Peak Edition is visually different from its lesser siblings by means of a specific interior palette, unique wheels, body cladding elements, and gloss-black exterior detailing.

34 photos Photo: Volkswagen / edited