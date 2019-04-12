VW Atlas Basecamp Is After Your Jeep Money, Has a Red Stripe

SUV

AWD

If a VW turned up to that event, it would probably be laughed at, so instead, the Basecamp is going to be shown at the upcoming New York Auto Show, as well as the 2019 SEMA Show. And like every good concept before it, this comes from the mind of a passionate man.VW USA design exec Axel Earle is passionate about his cycling and wanted an Atlas that could keep up with any adventure. But did he commit sacrilege by giving it a red stripe down the length of the grille, like a GTI?“The Basecamp Concept brings a go-anywhere attitude to the brand that is already synonymous with road-trip culture,” Axel Earle stated. “Whether you are taking on a series of challenging single-tracks with your favorite mountain bike or enjoying a relaxing evening under the night sky, the versatility of the Basecamp Concept provides ideal mobile solutions for just about any adventure.”The concept started out with one of the best versions of the, the Atlas SEL Premium withand the 3.6-liter V6 making 276-horsepower. Many of the components that followed were off the shelf, meaning that you could replicate this so-called concept.For extra clearance, we have an H&R Springs lift with that adds about 1.5 inches, as well as bony Fifteen52 wheels wrapped in 265/70R17 all-terrain tires. There's a body kit too, sold by Air Design and giving the Atlas a more rugged look.Up top, a roof rack makes room for anything that doesn't fit in the trunk and also brings LED lights. The pièce de résistance is the Hive EX offroad camping trailer hitched out back and offering accommodations such as a queen-sized bed, potty, shower, a fridge, and a gas stove. Really, you're never going to want to go home again.