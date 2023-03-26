The 2023 Volkswagen Bus Festival's Date Has Been Set in Stone, Tickets Are Available

The 2023 VW Bus Festival is happening between 23 and 25 June and the automaker expects at least 6,000 owners of the Transporter of all generations to join in on the fun. Here’s everything you need to know if you intend on traveling to Germany this summer.
The iconic VW Bus has been reimagined for the zero-tailpipe emission era and is now called the ID. Buzz. But the spirit of the vehicle also known as the Bulli or Type 2 established itself as a symbol of freedom, peace, and the American counterculture movement lives on no matter what’s currently hiding under the hood. This little van was once also proof that the right product can help relaunch a brand even in the direst of situations.
If you’re among those who love seeing all kinds of Transporters grouped and their owners that may have some interesting stories to share, then the 2023 VW Bus Festival that’s set to happen in the last weekend of June in Hanover, Germany is the right place for you. The automaker is making sure everything goes right this year, so it already started the ticket sale. If your plans coincide with the event date, then you might want to buy a ticket or more.
Right now, adults must pay €10 ($10.7), while children under 17 must spend only half of that per ticket. The great thing about buying a pass is that you and your friends or family get to use it as a bus or train ticket during the main event, meaning you won’t have to spend a dime on renting a car, gas, cabs, or other ways of reaching the festival grounds. However, keep in mind that it might be a tad bit crowded. The automaker expects around 60,000 visitors which does not include the 6,000 Bus owners who might make an appearance.
Camping with a power supply is available, but that’s an option reserved only for owners of a VW Commercial vehicle. That includes the Crafter, Amarok, Caddy, or Fridolin, not just the many Transporter generations. It costs from €29 ($31.2) per vehicle and one person to €59 ($63.5). Any extra passengers joining you overnight need a ticket that costs €15 ($16.1 ) for adults and €7 ($7.5 ) for kids aged between 6 and 17. The youngest ones get to join for free.
Businesses that have VW Buses that have been modified to serve as food trucks can come to the event for free, but must apply beforehand with a photo and a menu. Suppliers are also welcome, but they must contact VW before deciding to make an appearance.
VW’s people responsible for the festival will organize competitions, award prizes, create activities for participants and visitors, make sure concerts run smoothly, and families will have their little special section where kids will get to access friendly entertainment options.
The festival kicks off with a Bus parade starting from the VW Hanover plant which will go through the city center, and end on the fairground where everyone will take their assigned spots. One of the first things attendees will see is a movie called “BULLILOVEstories” which is about Bulli owners who tell their personal stories with or in their VW bus.
