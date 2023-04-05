The Volkswagen ID.4's Doors May Open Unexpectedly, 16k Vehicles Recalled

Ever since it arrived in the United States of America, the ID.4 has been riddled with issues. Volkswagen has identified yet another one, caused by imperfect sealing.
Back in January 2023, the Volkswagen Group of America received a handful of reports alleging doors opening by themselves on Chattanooga-produced vehicles. The failed components were shipped to the assembly plant for analysis with U-Shin Autoparts Mexico S.A. de C.V., the supplier of the door handles.
Investigations concluded on March 9th, with Volkswagen discovering that water may reach the printed circuit board assembly of the door handle. This condition may see a given door open at speeds below 15 kilometers per hour (9 miles per hour) under cornering.
Said concern increases the risk of injury to the occupants, and objects that may fall out of the car also increase the risk of a crash for other traffic participants. Volkswagen highlights quality issues at the supplier in the document attached below. The German manufacturer also notes increased quality control inspections at the supplier, a new pressure test parameter, and the robotic placement of the membrane.
Volkswagen Group of America is aware of 10 cases of ID.4 doors opening while driving without any prior warning. There is no remedy available for the affected ID.4s, at least not for the time being, which is why a stop-sale order has been issued for nearly 16k vehicles.
No fewer than 16,207 units are called back in the United States. All vehicles were produced for the 2023 model year between March 3rd and March 16th. Affected door handles feature four part numbers, referring to the driver, front passenger, rear left, and rear right door handles.
In the worst-case scenario, which is the most expensive for the German automaker, the door handles will be replaced at no cost to the owners. Alternatively, dealer techs may be able to reseal the door handles properly.
Dealers have already been informed of the recall and stop-sale order. Affected owners have to wait no later than May 26th to receive a Volkswagen-branded envelope via first-class mail with recall information.
Formally opened in 2011, the Chattanooga assembly plant in Tennessee used to be the home of the Passat. Series production of the four-door sedan ended in 2021, leaving only the Atlas and ID.4 to soldier on. The ID.4 is based on the MEB platform of the ID.3 that’s not available stateside. Offered with either single-motor RWD or dual-motor AWD, the compact electric utility vehicle carries a starting price of $38,995 sans freight.
The most driving range listed by the build & price tool is 275 miles (443 kilometers) on the combined test cycle for the ID.4 Pro, whereas the charging time from 10 to 80 percent state of charge is 30 to 36 minutes. ID.4 customers are further presented with three years of unlimited 30-minute charging sessions at Electrify America.
