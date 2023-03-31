2023 Honda Civic Type R Hit With Recall and Stop Sale Due to Faulty Welds

American Honda Motor Co. has issued a recall for the 2023 Civic Type R. What’s more, a stop-sale order is also in effect due to the safety risk posed by the incorrectly welded driver seat cushion frame assembly.
Honda notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration of this problem yesterday. In case of a crash, the driver seat may not restrain the occupant as intended. Replacement parts are currently unavailable as per an email sent to sales, service, and parts managers.
Owner notifications will kick off by the middle of May 2023. Owners who notice rattling or squeaking noises coming from the driver seat are recommended to check their VINs to see if their vehicles are called back rather than wait for an envelope to arrive by first-class mail.
There is no information whatsoever in regard to said recall on the federal watchdog’s portal. Alas, we don’t know the number of affected vehicles or the period in which said vehicles were assembled at the Yorii plant in Japan. Civic XI forum user “tuhroo” has already checked a handful of VINs, with most of them being called back. Another mystery is the name of the supplier, which is going to be called out in Honda's NHTSA report.
Internally referred to as FL5, the highest-performing hatchback in Honda’s lineup is rocking 315 horsepower from a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Honda couldn’t make a case for anything other than a manual transmission in the CTR, which is joined by a front limited-slip differential.
Slightly more powerful in Japan and Europe, the FL5 cranks out 310 pound-feet (420 Nm) of torque regardless of region. That’s way more than Subaru offers in the WRX all-wheel-drive sedan, which also happens to hide a slightly larger powerplant under the hood. The all-wheel-drive GR Corolla from Toyota doesn’t hold a candle either because it’s equipped with an inline-three.
There is one specification available stateside at press time, simply dubbed Civic Type R. It can be yours for a cool $43,295 sans destination charge in either Crystal Black Pearl or the pictured Rallye Red. Boost Blue Pearl, Championship White, and Sonic Gray Pearl cost $455.
A red-and-black interior will have to suffice regardless of exterior color. Wheel choices kick off with 19-inch alloys in matte black. If you want forged alloys, make that $3,100 per set as per the build & price tool. FL5 customers are further presented with four accessory packages, beginning with the pricey R Performance.
For 5,350 of your hard-earned bucks, Honda is much obliged to sell you the aforementioned 19-inch forged alloys in combination with a carbon-fiber wing spoiler. The R Interior Driver’s package adds leather on the shift knob, Alcantara on the steering wheel, and illuminated door sills for a very reasonable $950. Next up, the R Protection Essentials package bundles a car cover, cargo tray, and contoured high-wall carper floor mat for $700.
The final accessory package brings forth door handle film, door edge film, and a rear bumper applique for $150. The urethane film contains ultraviolet inhibitors for improved resistance to yellowing, whereas the applique safeguards the top surface of the rear bumper.
