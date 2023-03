Mouth-Watering Honda CX500 Cafe Racer Will Make You Go Weak at the Knees

Operating in the same coastal city as Tom Gilroy’s Purpose Built Moto, PopBang Classics is a one-man venture run by ex-automotive engineer Justin Holmes. The Queensland man is now a mechanic by trade and one of Tom’s go-to specialists when it comes to paint jobs, but you’ll also see him tackling a full-scale custom project from time to time.Justin has a great eye for detail, and that’s clearly reflected on the exquisite Honda CX500 café racer he’d revealed in 2016! Once a disassembled CX500 Custom from the model-year 1981, this stunning piece of machinery was built for a client named Dan. He gave PopBang carte blanche for the most part, with his only requests being fat tires and green paint.Sir Holmes kicked things off by fabricating a bespoke fuel tank out of fiberglass, which is somewhat similar to that of a Norton Commando 961. Being the only piece of bodywork aside from the new headlight housing (which we’ll get to later), the tank wears a gorgeous British Racing Green hue from Jaguar’s color palette.Additionally, the base paint is joined by gold leaf pinstripes and a mesmerizing stained wood effect, while a flush-mounted, pop-up filler cap keeps the silhouette ultra-tidy. Out back, Justin installed a loop-style subframe made of chromoly tubing, then he topped it off with an elegant saddle wrapped in cross-stitched brown leather.A custom-built taillight and LED blinkers are also attached to the subframe, and all this rear-end equipment sits on twin aftermarket shocks with progressive springs. The CX500 ’s V-twin motor was cleaned and rebuilt inside out, receiving youthful pistons and a replacement crankshaft in the process.Its carburetors were aqua-blasted and subsequently treated to CNC-machined air intakes, which incorporate foam filters and brass mesh screens. Heat-wrapped exhaust pipework and a hydraulic clutch mechanism round out Justin’s powertrain-related mods. Down in the footwear sector, we now find 18-inch Excel hoops enveloped in vintage-looking Deluxe Champion rubber from Firestone.To bring about a sportier posture, the motorcycle’s swingarm has been shortened ever so slightly, as were its factory forks. These are now held in place by the repurposed lower triple clamp of a CB400, as well as a tailor-made top unit complete with LED warning lights and a digital Motogadget speedometer. Moreover, the cockpit area is also home to clip-on handlebars, adjustable control levers, and brown leather grips matching the seat upholstery.As for the headlamp fitted further ahead, its bucket comes from a vintage bike of unknown origin, but the lens and internal hardware are all new. Fully-adjustable custom rearsets, fresh wiring, and an abundance of brass plating comprise the finishing touches. Now, we’re not sure how much PopBang’s customer paid for this commission , but he was most certainly blown away by the result!