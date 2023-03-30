John Cena's Daily Driver Is a Steroid Shot on Wheels, and Not a Pricey One Either

Having transitioned from the world of professional wrestling to starring in Hollywood movies, John Cena’s net worth has skyrocketed. And since he can afford pretty much any car he wants, he does have an impressive collection.
Several blue-blooded machines have the 45-year-old man’s name written on the dotted line. Among them sit a pair of Lamborghinis, a Gallardo, and a Murcielago, and several Ferraris, like the open-top 360 and F430, as well as a 612 Scaglietti. A Chevy Corvette ZR1, a Dodge Viper, and two iconic AMGs, the SLS and SLR, are also found in his garage.
So, with that many rides to choose from, as well as others, what car do you think he drives on a daily basis? The answer might surprise you because it doesn’t have blue blood running through its veins. It is anything but exotic. In fact, it has four doors, or five if you count the tailgate, the engine mounted at the front, front-wheel drive, and a manual transmission. It’s a Honda Civic Type R, from the previous generation, a 2020 model according to the Hollywood star, which he absolutely loves.
Cena said that he loves it because it has seats at the back that he can actually use, and that it is reliable. He is also fond of changing gears by hand, as he recently said in a podcast hosted by stand-up comedian and actor Andrew Santino. Cena compared the Civic Type R to the Lamborghini Countach, stating that the latter is "a bit rough around the edges,” and that it is “always in the shop” because “it’s always leaking some sort of fluid somewhere.”
We couldn’t find any images of the actual car online, but it is a blue example, with red accents, and black wheels, similar to the one posted in the image gallery, which has the Japanese automaker behind the photo shoot. Gunning for the likes of the Hyundai i30 N and Volkswagen Golf GTI, the previous-gen Honda Civic Type R has 306 horsepower available via the right pedal. The 2.0-liter four-pot churns out 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) of torque, and it can hit 60 mph (97 kph) in roughly 5 seconds from rest.
Its successor, the new-gen 2023 Honda Civic Type R, is on sale at dealers nationwide. It has an MSRP of $43,295 attached to it. Therefore, it’s no bargain, but it is a lot of car for the money. Power is supplied by a 2.0L four-banger. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission and front-wheel drive, and it produces 310 pound-feet (420 Nm). A bit quicker than its predecessor, the new Civic Type R is a better overall proposal that doesn’t lack the fun factor. So, could John Cena be eyeing it already?
