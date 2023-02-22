The Most Influential WWE Wrestlers of All Time and Their Rides

Whether you follow WWE closely or not, you surely heard of some of the fighters. Whether it's Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, John Cena, or the Bella twins, WWE fighters have "infiltrated" the entertainment industry, as well. Which helped them gain popularity and, of course, money.
Some WWE wrestlers are just as famous as other A-listers. Especially since many of them have joined the entertainment industry, via films or reality shows. And their popularity has helped them become some of the most famous names on social media.
#10 Saraya
The English professional wrestler doesn't show off her rides on social media, although her profile does include a recent photo shoot on a vintage Honda motorcycle.
Over the years, Saraya's garage included some diverse models. Among them, a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, a BMW i8, and a Cadillac Escalade.
#9 Randy Orton
His social media account shares a glimpse of his expensive lifestyle, which includes flights in private jets or helicopters and vacations in exotic places.
When it comes to his garage, Randy Orton owns a Mercedes-Benz GLS, a Range Rover Vogue, a Hummer H2 DUB Edition he received as a present from the WWE, and a Lamborghini Huracan.
#8 Triple H
Triple H began wrestling in 1992. With that came quite a lavish lifestyle that includes several residences and, of course, a few cars.
The WWE star and entrepreneur's garage hosts a Mercedes-Benz SL, a Range Rover, a Toyota Land Cruiser, a Cadillac Escalade, a GMC Yukon XL, and a Rolls-Royce Phantom.
#7 Roman Reigns
The six-time WWE World champion doesn't own too many cars. But we can see a pattern there - he only goes for big, spacious vehicles.
Reigns owns a Range Rover Autobiography, a Mercedes-Benz GLS, a Cadillac Escalade, a Chevrolet Suburban, and also a Mercedes-Benz V-Class. He usually opts to sit in the back seat, based on several videos on Instagram.
#6 Brie Bella
Despite her wealth and fame, Brie seems to live a quiet life with her family, Bryan Danielson, and children Birdy and Buddy, and doesn't show off her lavish lifestyle.
As for the cars she drives, she doesn't seem to own any outrageous ones. In one of her posts, she featured a Honda Fit and also rode in a Jeep Grand Wagoneer recently for the Rolling Stone Live.
#5 Nikki Bella
Nikki Bella has 10.6 million followers on Instagram. She earns about $35.200 per sponsored post and has a net worth of $8 million.
Nikki seems to have more interest in cars compared to her sister. Over the years, she drove a Lamborghini Aventador S, a Lamborghini Diablo, a Ferrari 458 Italia, a Range Rover, a BMW 7 Series, a Bentley Continental GTC, and a Tesla Model X.
#4 Ronda Rousey
Ronda starred in movies like The Expendables 3 or Furious 7. That seems to have given her a passion for fast cars. Because she has a Chevrolet Corvette C7 Stingray and a BMW X6 modified by Mansory, but also owns a couple of big SUVs, a Chevrolet Suburban and a Cadillac Escalade.
The first car she owned was a 2005 Honda Accord LX4 that she sold in 2015 for $21,300 on eBay.
#3 John Cena
Unlike the rest of people on the list so far, John Cena's car collection is actually quite crazy. At some point, he reviewed his cars on his YouTube channel and on a show called Auto Geek.
Cena's fleet includes both muscle cars and luxury cars, from American to European. He owns sports cars like a 2006 Dodge Viper, a 2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, two Ford GTs, a 1991 Lincoln Continental, a number of Italian models like the Ferrari 360 Spider, Ferrari F430 Spider, Ferrari 612 Scaglietti OTO, Lamborghini Murcielago, Lamborghini Gallardo, and a couple of Mercedes examples, the SLS AMG and the SLR McLaren. His first car was a 1984 Cadillac Coupe DeVille.
#2 Logan Paul
Logan Paul earns about $82,261 per sponsored post. With a net worth of $45 million, Logan is also a popular and controversial YouTuber.
Similar to his famous athlete brother, Jake, Logan also seems to have a passion for cars, owning several big, powerful vehicles.
Logan has a Mercedes-Benz G 550 4x4 Squared, a Dodge Challenger SRT8, a Ford Bronco, a custom Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Maverick, and a custom, colorful school bus dubbed the "Cool Bus."
#1 Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Dwyane Johnson tops the list of the most influential WWE wrestlers of all time, and it's not much of a surprise. Johnson is also one of the highest-paid actors of our times, with a whopping 362 million followers on his social media. He can earn $1 million per sponsored post.
Johnson is also an entrepreneur, with a staggering net worth of $800 million, and has a very lavish life, owning a private jet and lots of cars.
Given his massive frame, The Rock prefers big vehicles like the Ford F-150 and the Range Rover SVR. But he also has some crazily expensive supercars he can't fit in. Among them, a Pagani Huayra, a Ferrari LaFerrari, a Ford GT, a Bentley Continental GT, and a Lamborghini Aventador.
The same research Wrestling World conducted included Alexa Bliss, Eva Marie, Steve Austin, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch, closing the top 15.