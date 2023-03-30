Honda Navi NVA110B Recalled Over Incorrectly Routed Speedometer Cable

Part scooter and part motorcycle, the Navi is a prime member of the Honda miniMOTO family of two-wheeled machinery. A little under 16,000 units produced for the U.S. are called back due to a problem with the speedometer cable. As per the attached document, the speedometer cable may have been routed incorrectly.
The first report of a speedometer cable detaching was received in February 2022, prompting the Japanese manufacturer to investigate. Additional reports from the field were received the following month, including one report alleging a broken cable. Honda reproduced the detachment condition back in August 2022, followed by the cable breakage reproduction in December 2022.
The root cause for the cable breakage and detachment conditions had to wait until February 2023, with said root cause being incorrect routing. This error leads to an insufficient fit with the pinion gear, causing a gap in the speedometer’s cover. The cable may break by the speedometer side or detach by the brake panel side.
Honda is aware of 38 warranty claims related to the aforementioned concern. The claims were received in the period between February 16th, 2022 and March 16th, 2023. The recall population totals 15,848 vehicles manufactured for the 2022 model year between November 12th, 2021 and December 15th, 2022.
Dealers have already been instructed to replace the factory speedometer cable with a new and properly routed one. The replacement cable features the same part number because there’s no design flaw to speak of.
Owner notifications will be sent by May 1st, 2023 via first-class mail. In the meantime, owners can simply run the VIN on the NHTSA’s website to confirm if their bikes are called back under recall number 23V-195.
The NVA110B is currently marketed as the Navi on the manufacturer’s website at $1,807 sans the destination fee and freight surcharge. The most affordable member of the miniMOTO family, this fellow is listed by default in red by the online configurator. Other finishes include Grasshopper Green, Ranger Green, and Nut Brown.
When it comes to extras, the rear rack is $49.95 and the windscreen retails at $79.95 at the moment of reporting. Customers may also specify one of three graphic packages: Viper Urban Camo ($99.95), Honda X Icon ($99.95), and Tri-Color ($104.95). The latter pays tribute to the Fireblade family of sport motorcycles.
Tipping the scales at 234 pounds (just over 106 kilograms for those who prefer the metric system) ready to ride, the Navi features a 0.9-gallon (3.4-liter) fuel tank that quenches the thirst of a 109-cc engine.
The single-cylinder lump is a four-stroke affair with two valves to its name, whereas induction is the duty of a 16-millimeter carburetor. Equipped with a V-Matic CVT, the Navi runs 90/90-12 and 90/100-10 rubber boots and a set of 130-millimeter drum brakes.
