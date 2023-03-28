Honda Recalls 330k Vehicles Over Detaching Side Mirror Glass

After issuing a recall for 450k vehicles over improperly manufactured seatbelt buckles, American Honda Motor Co. has called back yet another 300k vehicles for a different problem. Suspect vehicles include Pilot and Passport utility vehicles, the Odyssey minivan, and Ridgeline unibody pickup as per the attached report.
Affected vehicles were produced between January 3rd, 2020 and July 23rd, 2021. Manufactured by Magna, the side mirror assemblies of said vehicles may detach. The automaker first realized that something may be wrong in December 2018, following a mirror vibration quality report.
Honda continued investigating through July 2021, when the supplier changed the back plate adhesive tape and heater pad to address the aforementioned condition. Even though it was a recall condition back then, Honda gingerly ignored the safety risk posed by detaching mirrors. Thankfully for affected customers, the Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) within the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration forced Honda to resume investigating the problem in October 2022.
Come February 2023, it was clear that Honda couldn’t weasel its way out of a recall. That’s when the company determined the affected population of vehicles, with Honda further determining that a noncompliance condition also exists. The noncompliance in question concerns vehicle safety standard 111 (rear visibility).
Honda is aware of 71 warranty claims to date, issued between May 2020 and October 2022. No reports of injury or death related to said condition have been submitted thus far. Dealers have been instructed to replace both the left and right mirror sets with new sets that feature the design improvement from July 2021.
Known owners will be informed by first-class mail no later than May 8th with instructions to bring their vehicles in for the replacement holder assemblies. Of course, all owners who paid from their pockets to fix this worrying problem are eligible for reimbursement.
The Pilot was redesigned for the 2023 model year on the Acura MDX’s platform. It now packs a 3.5L naturally-aspirated V6 connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Pricing kicks off at $35,950 sans destination charge. Seating for up to eight peeps, an off-road trim level in the guise of the TrailSport, and up to 5,000 pounds (2,268 kilograms) of towing capacity are the highlights of the fourth-generation Honda Pilot.
$41,100 is the starting price of the weirdly named Passport, which is the more rugged five-seat brother of the Pilot. The i-VTM4 AWD system is standard, along with 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment, tri-zone automatic climate control, a one-touch power moonroof, 20-inch alloys, leather seats, and heated front seats.
The family-oriented Odyssey minivan is $37,490 excluding freight, with standard highlights including Magic Slide second-row seats, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, and second-row sunshades. The Ridgeline is pretty well equipped as well for $38,800 right off the bat, although you’re better off buying a body-on-frame truck if you want to tow or haul stuff.
