Elegance Meets Dual-Sport Utility on This Custom-Made Honda NX650 Dominator

NX650 are known to be dependable, versatile, and ripe for customization, but this one had once been in a pretty awful state.
Having turned up at Ellaspede’s shop in Brisbane as a DIY mess, this 1995 Honda NX650 Dominator was nowhere near as charming as it is today. The motorcycle did have some potential, though, bearing a Suzuki GSX-R750's front-end equipment and several other mods made along the right lines but lacking in execution.
First things first, the Aussies began by shortening and overhauling the retrofitted Gixxer forks, though the three-spoke alloy hoop donated by the same Suzuki was ditched altogether. We find a laced 19-inch substitute from Cognito Moto in its stead, with Shinko’s dual-purpose 705 rubber hugging the rims at both ends. Once the motorcycle’s footgear was out of the way, Ellaspede moved on to the bodywork.
Even though the classic CB750 fuel tank installed by the previous owner looked pretty interesting, it led to the seat being placed too far away from the handlebar. As such, it was promptly replaced with the more compact unit of an old-school Husqvarna, while the already-chopped subframe found further back got straightened out, beefed up, and looped.
Aside from the steel seat pan topped with generous foam padding and tan vinyl upholstery, the NX650’s rear framework also carries aluminum side covers, Posh turn signals, and an inconspicuous fender shaped in-house. Moreover, you’ll see a Koso taillight and an all-new license plate holder at the southernmost tip of the mudguard.
There’s a discreet electronics tray stashed beneath the seat, and everything inside is hooked up to a fresh wiring harness. Turning their attention to the Dominator’s powertrain, the Ellaspede squad fitted a higher-spec Mikuni TM38 carburetor and premium air filtration hardware supplied by Uni Filter. On the other hand, exhaust gases escape via two-into-one stainless-steel pipes fashioned from scratch.
Front-end lighting consists of a Koso Thunderbolt headlamp and Posh LED blinkers identical to those mounted out back. Over in the cockpit area, one may spot a retro-looking Daytona Velona speedo, along with an aftermarket handlebar wearing new switches and control levers.
The bike received youthful bearings and seals all-round, while its brake calipers and master cylinders have been refurbished to keep stopping power within optimal parameters. As everything came together, the guys turned their attention to the paintwork as a final touch on this build. For the most part, the restyled dual-sport is finished in satin-black, but there are pinches of color on the fuel tank and side panels.
Namely, that vibrant yellow hue is actually the Saffron Ochre colorway you’d see on a vintage Rolls-Royce Phantom II Star of India. The machine attained its current form earlier this year, and it showed up in Ellaspede’s build portfolio just a few days ago. Unfortunately, the folks who made it happen haven’t shared any details concerning costs.
