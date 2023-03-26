Stunning Honda CB750 Type 13 Comes With Overbored Engine and Cafe Racer Anatomy

Honestly, we reckon this custom gemstone would look right at home in a prestigious art exhibition.
Given the sheer number of Honda CB750-based cafe racers we’ve encountered over time, a custom motorcycle builder would have to go to great lengths in order to make theirs stand out. An excellent example of CB750 customization done right is the Type 13 – a breathtaking two-wheeled masterpiece crafted by Auto Fabrica a few years back.
Using a first-gen SOHC model from Honda’s range, brothers Gazmend and Bujar Muharremi came up with something that doesn’t just look phenomenal, but also performs like a marvel! As always, the first step for Auto Fabrica’s artisans was to get the donor fully disassembled, then assessed for signs of wear and tear. With the inspection completed, the real custom sorcery got underway.
The CB750’s double-cradle skeleton was cleaned and stripped off any redundant tabs, while the stock fuel tank got simplified without losing its unmistakable silhouette. Aiming to beef up the classic UJM’s suspension, the fraternal duo fitted modern fork internals at the front and a pair of adjustable aftermarket shocks at the opposite end.
Since we’re on the topic of upgraded running gear, let’s take a quick look at what’s going on in the unsprung sector. The Type 13 crawls on fresh 18-inchers complete with stainless-steel spokes, and ample grip is provided by Avon rubber. At both wheels, stopping power hails from drilled rotors, premium calipers, and youthful master cylinders, all of which were supplied by Brembo.
The aforementioned goodies are complemented by braided brake lines to tie everything together nicely. No expense was spared on the powertrain side of things, either, as Auto Fabrica had the bike’s inline-four completely rebuilt and bored out to 836cc. Additionally, you’ll find new velocity stacks, a majestic stainless-steel exhaust fabricated in the shop’s signature style, and an aluminum oil tank discreetly stashed beneath the fuel chamber.
Aluminum was once again used to craft a bespoke front fender, as well as a cafe racer-esque tail unit topped with brown leather upholstery. There’s a flush-mounted LED taillight over at the southernmost tip, and it’s joined by a retro-looking headlamp at the front and tiny, yet bright turn signals all-round.
These items, along with the Type 13’s other refreshed electrics, are connected to a new wiring harness made from scratch. Simplicity is the name of the game in the cockpit, where Auto Fabrica’s gurus added clip-on handlebars, a Motogadget tachometer, and a custom top clamp.
For the sake of keeping things as clean as possible, Bujar and Gaz decided to leave out the rear-view mirrors and speedo. The bare-bones aesthetic found throughout this machine is one thrilling sight to behold, and it’s tastefully consolidated by a shiny metallic-grey finish on all the bodywork components. Auto Fabrica logos can be seen on both the fuel tank and an aluminum embellishment at the back of the saddle.
