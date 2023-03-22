Australia's New Honda Civic Type R Is (Much) More Expensive Than the VW Golf GTI

More than half a year after its global unveiling, the new generation Honda Civic Type R is on its way to dealers in Australia, joining the regular Civic lineup that comprises the VTi LX and e:HEV LX. The model is a challenger to the likes of the other front-wheel drive hot hatchbacks, like the Volkswagen Golf GTI.
Speaking of which, the 2023 Honda Civic Type R is pricier than its German rival. Pricing starts at AU$72,600 (US$48,481), and by comparison, the VW Golf GTI is available from AU$61,779 (US$41,255), the brand’s official online configurator reveals. Moreover, while the Type R comes with a six-speed manual transmission, the GTI has a seven-speed DSG.
As you likely already know, power is supplied by a 235 kW (320 ps/315 hp) 2.0-liter turbo-four, whose torque is rated at 420 Nm (310 lb-ft). Automatic rev matching is included, and so is the limited-slip differential for improved cornering. The handling is sharper compared to that of its predecessor, and it has wider tires and wheels. The alloys measure 19 inches in diameter, and were wrapped in 265/30 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires said to have been developed specifically for this model.
Drivers can select between four different modes, including the Individual that allows more personalization. The Comfort is aimed at everyday driving, the Sport sharpens the throttle response, makes the suspension firmer, and decreases the steering assist, and the +R makes the throttle even more responsive, further reduces the steering assist, and quickens the rev-match speeds.
Honda says Aussies will get to choose between a variety of exterior colors for the new Civic Type R, including the Championship White, as well as the Sonic Gray, Crystal Black, and Rally Red. LED headlights are standard, and it features a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system on the inside, with Android Auto with Google Assist, wireless Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, sat-nav, digital radio, and data logger, supporting over-the-air map and system updates. It also has a customizable 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, suede-effect seat trim, acoustic windscreen, auto-retractable side mirrors, and an active exhaust valve.
On top of these, drivers will be assisted on the go by a plethora of safety systems. Things such as the collision mitigation braking system, lane keeping assist, road departure mitigation, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and traffic sign recognition are part of the Honda Sensing suite. The Japanese hot hatch also has a body structure said to have been optimized for oblique collisions, new airbag designs for the driver and front-seat passenger, knee airbags, and rear side airbags.
As a reminder, the all-new 2023 Honda Civic Type R is also on sale in the United States, where the carmaker is asking at least $43,295 for it, before destination, dealer fees, and options.
