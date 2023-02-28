Milltek Sport Rolls Out 2023 Honda Civic Type R Cat-Back Exhaust System

Milltek Sport now offers a cat-back exhaust system for the latest and greatest Civic Type R of them all, internally referred to as FL5. The UK-based company is charging $2,318.69 for the stainless-steel exhaust system, to which prospective customers may add $1,254.08 for a cast downpipe with a high-flow sports cat or $409.64 for a de-catted unit with a larger bore.

6 photos Photo: Milltek Sport