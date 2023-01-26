2024 Acura Integra Type S Heading to Daytona, Albeit Still Camouflaged

There is a special place in hell for automakers like Acura. The Honda-owned brand states in the headline of the press release below that the Integra Type S will debut at the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona. But in stark contrast to what most peeps understand by debut, we’re dealing with a camo’d prototype instead of the production model in all of its glory.
The prototype in question will serve as the lead vehicle at the start of the endurance race named after the Daytona International Speedway in Florida. It’s the first event of the season. The 2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship will conclude in October in Georgia at the Motul Petit Le Mans.
Wayne Taylor Racing and Meyer Shank Racing will filed the ARX-06 grand touring prototype. It features a 2.4-liter V6, a Bosch motor generator unit, a Williams Advanced Engineering battery pack, and gearbox internals provided by Xtrac. Lower down the spectrum, Gradient Racing and Racers Edge Motorsports will compete in the NSX GT3 Evo22 in the overly competitive GT Daytona racing class.
The racing version of the now-discontinued NSX also rocks a V6, although it’s devoid of the road-going car’s hybrid trickery. As for the Integra Type S, enthusiasts and prospective customers alike should look forward to four cylinders, a turbocharger, and more than 300 horsepower.
The camouflaged prototype will be displayed in the paddock throughout the race weekend. Acura further confirmed a front limited-slip differential and a six-speed manual transmission. There’s no two-pedal option to speak of, which is only natural because the DE4 ITS is based on the FL5 CTR.
Essentially a 2023 Honda Civic Type R with a nicer interior and a decklid spoiler instead of a ginormous rear wing, the Integra Type S will be produced exclusively stateside at the Marysville plant in Ohio. The FL5-generation Civic Type R is manufactured at the Yorii plant in Japan alongside the Honda Civic five-door hatchback for the Japanese market.
Scheduled to be revealed in full in the summer, the Integra Type S is a very different animal from the DC2-generation Integra Type R. Not only is it far more luxurious and equipped with loads more technology, but its turbocharged engine delivers a different driving experience from the high-revving powerplant of the extremely collectible DC2 ITR.
Why did Acura even bother developing it when Honda already sells the Civic Type R? The simple answer is bragging rights. We also have to remember that a performance-oriented Integra will open the brand to new and younger customers, the kind of customers that may return to the brand for an SUV once they settle down and have kids.
Speaking of SUVs, don’t expect the Integra and Integra Type R to sell well. Based on its 2022 sales figures, the company’s bread and butter are sport utility vehicles. The MDX mid-size SUV and slightly smaller RDX reign supreme, having sold over 7,500 units in December 2022.
