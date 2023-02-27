2023 Honda CR-V Recalled Over Safety Concern, Less Than 100 Units Affected

Honda redesigned the CR-V sport utility vehicle for 2023 with better everything. The Japanese automaker didn’t account for the laser weld of the hook spring to the outboard side of the front passenger seat frame, which may be incomplete on less than 100 units produced for the U.S. market between December 13th and 19th, 2022.
American Honda Motor Co. became aware of the shoddy weld in December 2022 following a report submitted by the supplier, TS Tech Americas of Reynoldsburg. The Ohio-based supplier collaborated with the automaker to determine if said laser weld presents a safety risk or not, and if a noncompliance exists. Both were confirmed in February 2023, with the manufacturer identifying noncompliances with FMVSS 201 and 207.
The federal motor vehicle safety standards in question refer to seating systems and occupant protection in an interior impact. If the compact utility vehicle is involved in a crash, the laser weld may break, causing the front passenger seat back position to fail. According to TS Tech Americas, the protective lens of the welder became contaminated with weld spatter. This condition inhibited the monitoring system to detect and adjust the laser input as needed to finish the weld according to specification.
Honda estimates that 28 percent of the 98 vehicles recalled may feature shoddy welds. Affected owners will be informed of this error no later than March 27th by first-class mail. Even if the weld appears to be fine, dealers have been instructed by Honda to replace the assembly.
TS Tech Americas reportedly increased control measures to make sure that CR-V front passenger seats roll off the assembly line with proper welds. Remedy assemblies were produced outside of the suspect period.
The CR-V is Honda’s best-selling passenger vehicle in the United States of America based on 2022 deliveries, with the compact utility vehicle shipping 238,155 units in this part of the world. The Accord finished 2022 second in the ranking with 154,612 examples to its name, and the Civic came in third place with 133,932 copies.
The online configurator for the 2023 Honda CR-V lists the EX at $31,610 excluding destination charge, although that’s not the entry-level trim. The LX has recently started arriving at dealers nationwide, with the true base trim costing less than $30k including freight.
Either Honda hasn’t updated the configurator as of the moment of writing, or it didn’t update it intentionally to move trim levels with a higher profit margin. The EX mentioned earlier comes with 18-inch alloys instead of steelies topped with plastic hubcaps, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and plenty of driver-assist goodies, including Adaptive Cruise Control with Low Speed Follow and Traffic Sign Recognition.
The LX, EX, and EX-L can be optioned with all-wheel drive, but as far as the oily bits are concerned, all three are exclusively offered with a 1.5-liter turbo. The Sport Hybrid and Sport Touring Hybrid are the only hybrid-powered choices, kicking off at $32,950 and $39,100.
