Carmaker Quietly Releases Firmware Update to Fix Critical Google Maps Error

Honda has quietly released a firmware update whose main objective is to resolve a compatibility issue between CarPlay and Google Maps.
Google Maps is the preferred navigation solution even in the Apple ecosystem. This happens mostly because Apple Maps is still lacking essential functionality, such as satellite navigation and offline maps.
As such, Google tried to make Google Maps available to everyone in the Apple world. The application is running not only on iPhone and iPad but also on CarPlay and even on the Apple Watch.
CarPlay users have been struggling with a mysterious glitch that caused random freezing whenever Google Maps was running.
The navigation app launched correctly, but after a few minutes of navigation, the CarPlay interface stopped responding completely. At first, many believed this was a CarPlay glitch, especially as it affected the entire UI. Then, Google Maps was blamed, as the freezing happened only when the navigation was enabled, and no other app exhibited the same behavior.
Eventually, it all proved to be a compatibility error between Google Maps, CarPlay, and the software powering the head unit.
Happening mostly in Honda cars, the issue was also investigated by the Japanese carmaker itself. A few weeks ago, the company confirmed it found an error, promising a patch that would bring things back to normal.
Honda owners claim the rollout of this firmware update has started quietly, and the new version is now available at dealerships. This means that whoever gets their Honda car to a service center should be provided with the new software update.
Honda did not release an announcement about the firmware update. Some users say they’re being told about the update only when they specifically ask for it. It’s not yet known if the new firmware version also includes other improvements, but it does correct the Google Maps glitch.
The new system version after installing the update is RH00388A01_2.0.5, while the firmware version is bumped to S2066_0.066(0.1.2).
The update can only be installed at a Honda dealership, so if you encounter the error, make sure you reach out to the nearby location for more information.
In the meantime, if you come across the same Google Maps behavior in a different car, you’re out of luck. No other carmaker has acknowledged the error so far, so your only options are to either reach out to the parent company for assistance or try out the generic workarounds. In the case of Honda owners, solutions like reinstalling the app or resetting the phone and the head unit did not produce any improvement. Eventually, switching to another navigation app, such as Waze, temporarily could be the only way to get route guidance on CarPlay without worrying that the system could freeze.
