The Waze Feature Apple Maps Should Copy ASAP

Apple is trying to expand deeper into the Waze territory with incident reporting features in Apple Maps, yet the company seems to ignore an essential capability.
Like Waze, Apple Maps now allows users to send traffic reports. However, the application only supports three types of reports, namely speed traps, accidents, and hazards.
The iPhone maker is trying to make Apple Maps a more advanced navigation solution, though, for some reason, it only shows the warnings when the route guidance is enabled.
As such, if you want to be notified of speed cameras when driving, Apple Maps navigation must be enabled on the screen. Otherwise, the application just ignores all reports submitted by other motorists.
Many users, myself included, keep the app running on the screen with no route guidance. This happens mostly during my daily commutes, pretty much because I already know the route and the turn-by-turn directions make no sense.
Apple Maps, therefore, doesn’t notify me of speed cameras if I keep the app running on the iPhone or CarPlay without route guidance.
Waze, on the other hand, offers warnings of speed traps even when navigation isn’t enabled. This way, you can keep the app running and still be informed of what’s happening on the road ahead based on nearby reports. Sure enough, the warnings that you get might not be relevant to your directions given Waze doesn’t know precisely where you are going and what route you are using.
The hidden benefit of keeping Waze running on the screen even without navigation is the data collection that happens in the background. The Google-owned company retrieves traffic information from the device running the app, and to do it, it just needs Waze to run. The process happens even without route guidance enabled or submitting reports.
One possible workaround for still getting road alerts while using Apple Maps is to keep Waze running in the background. Waze can issue audio notifications when certain incidents are detected on the route, so if you don’t mind hearing these warnings, you can keep it running in the background with Apple Maps in focus.
Apple is, so far, ignoring most Apple Maps feature requests. In addition to warning about speed cameras without navigation, Apple Maps also lacks offline maps. For comparison, Google Maps does come with such a feature, making it possible for users to get route guidance even without an Internet connection.
Waze does not support offline navigation because it needs to pull real-time traffic data from the servers. The only way to use the app without being online is to configure the route when an Internet connection is available. However, the route wouldn’t be updated afterward, and no up-to-date traffic data would be offered.
