Firmware Update to Resolve Major Google Maps Bug on CarPlay Confirmed

A Google Maps bug that was first spotted back in December is expected to get fixed as soon as this month, thanks to a new firmware update.
Despite Apple users being provided with a native navigation solution, most of them jump ship to Google Maps. The reason mostly comes down to the lack of features in Apple Maps, including satellite navigation and offline maps.
Due to a bug that was discovered more than three months ago, many users made the switch back to Apple Maps. It was all because Google Maps caused CarPlay to freeze completely when the navigation was enabled.
The culprit was originally believed to be an update received by Google Maps. Version 6.40, which at that point was the newest version, produced the freezing glitch. The audio was still running in the background but interacting with the interface was impossible.
The issue has never been resolved in full, despite several patches going live in the meantime. At one point, it was believed that iOS 16.3.1, an operating system update for the iPhone, brought things back to normal. The freezing, however, persisted, still causing Google Maps and then CarPlay to hang.
But as it turns out, the culprit is neither Google Maps nor Apple CarPlay. A head unit firmware update that is projected to launch by the end of March should restore the expected functionality.
Google Maps seems to freeze mostly in cars equipped with Alpine hardware. Honda is one of the carmakers whose vehicles are fitted with these head units. The Japanese company confirmed in emails sent to customers that it’s aware of the bug and a fix is already in the works.
At this point, it’s not clear if other carmakers are planning similar firmware updates, or whether Alpine will release the same fix to head units in more vehicles. The issue, however, is mostly impacting Hondas.
In the meantime, the only workaround that is known to work is… a temporary switch to another navigation app. Both Apple Maps and Waze are seemingly running properly on CarPlay, causing no freezing whatsoever. They also support the CarPlay Dashboard, using the navigation card to display turn-by-turn guidance alongside other apps.
The only drawback is that neither supports offline maps and satellite navigation. Oddly enough, Apple Maps does come with satellite maps but when the navigation is enabled, the application switches to the default layer. On the other hand, Apple Maps is fitted with other new-generation navigation capabilities, including 3D support. The feature is also available on CarPlay, providing users in certain countries, such as the United States, with more information to follow the route. The 3D navigation is part of the Apple Maps overhaul that was announced by Apple back in 2018.
