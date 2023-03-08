Adventure Truck Rivian R1T Needed Rescue From a Tesla Model S, the Devil's in the Details

Snow piles and slippery conditions can be challenging, even for the most capable off-roaders. A Rivian R1T had to be rescued from the snow by a Tesla Model S, causing a heated debate on social media. Is Rivian R1T incapable of dealing with snow, or maybe the driver had no clue what they were doing? The answer can be more complicated.

6 photos Photo: @TeslaOwnersEBay via Twitter | Edited