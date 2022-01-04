Rivian R1T on a Snowy Road Is Like a Fish in the Water, Better Than a Tacoma, Claims Owner

We’ve seen some pretty spectacular clips featuring cars stuck in the snow or hopelessly sliding out of control. No matter what propulsion system they use, cars tend to have a problem while driving on slippery roads. The recently introduced Rivian R1T, on the other hand, seems to be made for snow, as revealed in one video. Its owner claims the electric pickup is even better than a comparable Toyota Tacoma with gasoline power.
Being a new model, the Rivian R1T does not have many reviews, and the few opinions we have about this truck come from the journos who drove it and the few owners that got their hands on it. This goes even for the rare reports of the Rivian models driving in the snow. These mostly come from Rivian employees, so we have to trust what they’re reporting is the truth.
We’ve already seen Rivian’s battery boss Aimen Shawki having fun in the snow and we have to believe him when he said he was impressed with how the car behaves. Now a second report came online from Chad Hamre, a software engineer at Rivian. He went skiing in the Colorado Mountains with his R1T and had to face some tough conditions, with 9 inches (23 cm) of fresh snow on the ground and a road that runs at about 10,000 feet (3,048 m).
Despite the thick layer of snow, the R1T continued unabated to its destination. The short video reveals an excited Chad Hamre speaking heartily about the truck’s performance. “It could not be more effortless as it floats up this beautiful mountain road in Colorado” were his exact words. Chad also praised the electric pickup truck in comparison with his former Toyota Tacoma.
At this altitude, combustion engines would have problems with the lack of oxygen in the air, so it’s understandable. Also, the R1T’s quad-motor configuration with instant torque vectoring is smoother and better suited for slippery conditions. Last but not least, Rivian R1T rides from the factory on 3MPSF certified Pirelli Scorpion AT tires, so you see how they have no problem in the snow.
Chad Hamre later shared another video on YouTube detailing how the Off-Road driving mode works on the R1T. This one is longer and also takes place on a snow-covered trail, so you have a first-person view of how it is to drive the electric pickup truck in various conditions.
