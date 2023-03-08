The Google Maps Feature All the Other Navigation Apps Should Copy

A navigation app can be more complex than you'd expect. The feature arsenal bundled with Google Maps is a testament to this statement. In the last few years, Google has been trying to make it the go-to choice for world exploration. But eventually, it still is a navigation app that people rely on when trying to go to a certain destination.
The eco-friendly route model is living proof.
Beginning in 2021, Google Maps no longer defaults to the fastest route but also shows the eco-friendly alternative. The app, therefore, provides drivers with an option that allows them to save precious gas and reduce the carbon emissions of their four-wheel companions.
The Go tab is a feature that helps manage frequent trips more conveniently, as it shows the address, the directions, and an estimated time of arrival on the same screen.
If you want to determine the ETA for a specific route, you must first generate it within Google Maps. In other words, you must launch the app, search for the destination, choose the navigation mode, and let the app do its magic. Google Maps should then display the suggested route along with the estimated trip time.
The Go tab simplifies the process.
Its purpose is to monitor the places where you typically go and then display them in this list alongside your favorite locations.
It’s not hard to figure out who will find the Go tab useful. If you use Google Maps for going to the same destinations every day, such as for commuting, the Go screen can provide valuable information at a one-tap distance. Both the home and the office locations will be added to the Go tab.
Google Maps has developed this feature specifically to work as conveniently as possible, so it also uses data from your search history. The places you’ve most recently searched for will show up in the Go tab, alongside an option to pin them.
This means you can save a location to the Go tab, so the next time you open the screen, Google Maps will display the suggested directions and the ETA.
You can add as many addresses as you want, and pinning them to the Go tab makes them easier to reach when opening the screen. If you pin a favorite trip, you don’t even need to expand the Go tab, as it shows up at the bottom of the screen when opening it.
The Go tab is a great way to manage frequent trips and get essential information with just a tap, but it is available only for driving, transit, and two-wheeler trips. It’s only offered to users who run Google Maps on mobile devices, so you won’t find it on CarPlay and Android Auto.
While Google Maps offers a Go tab to manage frequent locations, other navigation apps stick with basic implementations on this front.
Waze, for example, uses the My Waze option to provide one-tap access to the most recent destinations. The menu includes just a basic list of addresses or POIs without directions or the estimated time of travel.
There are other ways to similar information on Waze, but even in this case, the available features are fairly limited. For example, the app widget can show the ETA to frequent destinations. This feature is no longer available on iOS, as Waze claims it decided to remove it because of reduced usage.
The Go tab in Google Maps was launched in late 2020, and its functionality can be further enhanced if you want to compare the ETA for a certain location. For example, Google itself says you can define multiple routes to a single destination using different means of transportation, such as driving and transit. This way, when opening the Go tab, you can compare the ETA and see how you can reach the destination faster.
At the same time, it also makes starting the navigation much quicker. Because it displays the most frequent destinations, the Go tab lets users tap any route to instantly begin the route guidance to the address. The focus is then moved to the navigation UI where turn-by-turn instructions are available.
Unfortunately, the Go tab isn’t available on Android Auto and CarPlay despite such a feature making a lot of sense on a larger screen. Drivers would be able to access the same information as on their mobile devices, managing their frequent trips more convenient. Google probably finds such capabilities rather redundant, as an Android Auto and CarPlay implementation would be limited to the driving experience. Furthermore, the most recent searches show up in Google Maps anyway when trying to set up a new navigation destination.
Other navigation apps need it too
