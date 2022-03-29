VW Taos, Tiguan Recalled Over Incorrectly Manufactured Rear Suspension Knuckles

Back in August 2021, the Volkswagen Group discovered incorrectly manufactured knuckles during a dynamic test performed in a laboratory. Through the month of December, the German automaker performed many other internal tests, evaluating the scope of potentially affected vehicles.
The issue was presented to Volkswagen’s Pre-Product Safety Committee, which assigned risk assessment evaluations. Finally, the issue was presented to Volkswagen’s Product Safety Committee in March with the recommendation to initiate a recall. The basis for this callback came in the guise of 1,242 suspected parts that may have been incorrectly cast by Volkswagen de Mexico as per documents filed with the safety watchdog.
There are no records of any other failure, and the Wolfsburg-based carmaker highlights that remedy components are correctly manufactured.
No fewer than 10,119 examples of the small Taos and compact-sized Tiguan are called back, including the long-wheelbase Tiguan with seating for seven. Produced for the 2021 and 2022 model years, the affected population of vehicles will receive brand-new rear suspension knuckles.
The part numbers for these components are 5QN 505 435A/436A in the Tiguan’s case and 5QM 505 435C/436C for the Taos. Volkswagen Group of America states that production improvements were implemented for all three sport utility vehicles during the 35th, 36th, and 43rd weeks of 2021.
Both dealers and owners will be notified of the recall on May 20th, 2022.
Slightly costlier than the Jetta, the Taos can be had from $23,295 excluding destination charge and optional extras. Twinned with the Skoda Karoq and SEAT Ateca, this fellow is produced at the Puebla factory that used to make the air- and water-cooled Beetle. One powerplant is available at press time, a 1.5-liter turbo four-pot that makes 158 ponies and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm).
The Tiguan, meanwhile, carries a starting price of $26,295 for the poverty-spec S trim level. Every grade comes with a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine that makes 184 horsepower and 221 lb-ft (300 Nm), but only the range-topping model sweetens the deal with standard all-wheel drive.
