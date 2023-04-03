Renntech's Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Is So Powerful It Deserves the Black Series Moniker

Can you believe it’s been almost one and a half years since Mercedes-AMG unveiled the new-gen SL? Time does fly indeed, and in Renntech’s instance, it wasn’t for nothing. The reason is a power boost developed by the tuner for the current range-topping flavor of the German company’s roadster, namely the SL 63.
According to the tuner, the extra oomph that we will detail in just a few moments was achieved thanks to an ECU tune. Here, they mention new throttle mapping, modified ignition timing, and optimized air-to-fuel ratios. Renntech says it can be reverted back to stock quite easily, and they recommend opting for professional installation rather than doing the work at home.
But how much power are you looking at? That would be 721 horsepower (731 ps/538 kW) and no less than 748 pound-feet (1,014 Nm) of torque. You don’t need to be a connoisseur to tell that with this upgrade, the latest Mercedes-AMG SL can mix it with the supercar establishment, as far as the straight-line sprint is concerned anyway. In fact, it is punchier than the McLaren 720S that was retired and is about to be replaced by a new iteration.
Can’t remember how much power the stock SL 63 enjoys at a hard push of the loud pedal? That would be 577 hp (585 ps/430 kW), and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm). It can deal with the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in just 3.6 seconds, the official spec sheet reveals, and it tops out at 196 mph (315 kph). Renntech hasn’t mentioned anything about the tuned car’s performance, but you can bet that it is at least two tenths quicker to sixty-two. Price wise, you are looking at $3,840, excluding tax, for this upgrade in the United States. That doesn’t seem bad at all, especially when remembering that a new SL 63 will set you back at least $178,100 in our market, before destination, dealer fees, and options.
The lesser Mercedes-AMG SL 55, which also makes use of a bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8, albeit with less power, can be ordered from $137,400. This version has 469 hp or 476 ps/350 kW to play with, and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque. It is three tenths slower to sixty-two miles an hour than the SL 63, and will keep pushing up to 183 mph (295 kph). To make the best of the new SL, which has the three-pointed star’s Affalterbach-based sub-brand behind it, you will have to wait for the AMG S E Performance. This variant is expected to use the same plug-in hybrid powertrain as the GT 63 E Performance four-door supercar, which has a staggering 831 hp (843 ps/620 kW) available on tap.
