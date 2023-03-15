Mansory Turns the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Into a Beastly Ride

Did the new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 need any upgrades in order to become hotter? Certainly not, and not from Mansory. However, the controversial tuner has just added it to its portfolio, and it’s not bad at all.
Key changes revolve around the exterior, which is a bit on the OTT side, though the blacked-out design saves it. They also massaged the engine to give it more power so that it can mix with cars from the upper segment that add the ‘super’ prefix.
The aggressive face of the potent German roadster has become even meaner, with Mansory giving it a new grille that is now decorated by their logo instead of the OEM emblem. The bumper carries over, yet it sports several add-ons, like the pieces around the side vents, and the apron. The hood has a more muscular design and contributes to the enhanced styling of the car.
Other novelties include the trim on the front fenders, bulkier side skirts, and rear bumper inserts. The multi-fin diffuser is more invading than the standard one, and there is no extra brake light incorporated in the middle. The tailpipes are new, and so are the wheels that measure 22 inches at both axles. The whole open-top vehicle has a black finish, and the only things providing some contrast are the yellow brake calipers and several accents in the same color.
Mansory couldn’t help taking on the interior of the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 too, so they gave it white leather upholstery. Their logo decorates the seatbacks and seatbelts. At the time of writing, they haven’t released that many images of the cockpit, but we reckon the tuner’s emblem can be found on other parts, like the steering wheel, dashboard, center console, and floor mats.
Don’t go anywhere yet, because we saved the best for last. Mansory has two performance upgrades in store for the new SL 63. These are called the P720 and the P850, and while they have yet to release the output and torque, we reckon the former is rated at 720 ps (710 hp/530 kW) and 850 ps (838 hp/625 kW) respectively. The new 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) time takes 3.2 seconds, and top speed has increased to 332 kph (206 mph), the social media post embedded at the bottom of the page reveals.
Mind you, that’s quicker than the stock Mercedes-AMG SL 63, which can deal with the sprint in 3.6 seconds, and tops out at 315 kph (196 mph). The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine pumps out 585 ps (577 hp/430 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft), and everything is transferred to the 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system, with variable torque distribution, via a fast-shifting nine-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
