Sadly, the Fresh Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Has Also Attracted Some Undesired Attention

Everyone has their favorites, and because the world needs to balance itself out before it implodes in a second Big Bang, we also have stuff that we dislike, despise, reject, or run away from. In one word, hate baby, hate.
The thing with human emotions is that we can project them onto anything – from universal stupidity to the automotive industry. Sometimes, as Einstein apparently said, only two things are constant in life – that the universe is infinite, and that (some) people are occasionally crazy stupid, although we can only be certain of the latter, not also about the former.
I do not want to hurt any feelings, frankly, because everyone is entitled to a (well-argued) opinion, and beauty is always in the eye of the beholder. But as far as the automotive industry is concerned in general and the aftermarket realm in particular, the always-outrageous peeps over at Mansory are quickly getting dethroned by a fellow German tuning company’s creations – at least in my mind, that is.
In case you have not heard about Keyvany until now, it is already too late, I am afraid. Unfortunately, you will never be able to unsee the ‘atrocities’ that I am about to show you or remind those who dared to think they can cope with them in the past. The company has a proud division in the United States (aka Keyvany USA) and it is closely working in conjunction with the folks at Creative Bespoke International to try and get everyone around us to start running amok crying their outrage.
OK, enough with the ironies, as my darts have also been sent in their direction in the past when they showcased one of the ugliest custom Rolls-Royce Cullinans in existence (a Hayula build) and then when the popular L460 Land Rover Range Rover also attracted their unwanted attention. Now, there is another chance at redemption (or not, depending on your POV) because the fresh Mercedes-AMG SL-Class, aka R232, has also gone through the Keyvany treatment.
It came out forever changed, that is for sure, and it is not even sure of its new name, as Creative Bespoke calls it the new ‘Keyvany SL63’ while the official social media account of the aftermarket venue swings valiantly between that and something like ‘K820HP’ or ‘SL820HP.’ Anyway, all we can do is extract some conclusions from the whole ordeal, including the fact that some people still think that orange is the new black when slapped on top of white (but it is not!).
We can also rest assured this model is a ‘First Edition.’ And that it is on pre-order (with no pricing specifics, though, because some of you were already scared off by the looks, let alone by the potential MSRP hike. And that we are dealing with the first SL 63 carbon fiber kit, worldwide. Well, I am not so sure about that last one. But at least we can probably trust them that the 4.0-liter M177 bi-turbo V8 that usually churns out 577 ponies has now been massaged to the tune of 820 horsepower and 980 Nm (723 lb-ft) of twisting torque.
