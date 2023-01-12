2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 'Motorsport Collectors Edition' Arrives With a Petronas F1 Whiff

Mercedes-AMG is celebrating the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season with the introduction of the SL 63 ‘Motorsport Collectors Edition.’ The limited version of the roadster features enhanced looks, and its production is capped at 100 units.
A color gradient that goes from silver metallic to obsidian black metallic is the main highlight of the car, and it mimics the livery of the Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance Formula 1 racer. It has the same star pattern, and Petronas-colored contrasts, which can be seen on the apron, side sills, and rear diffuser. Petronas-colored rim flanges are visible on the 10-twin-spoke 21-inch alloys, which feature a matte black finish, and the electric rag top has a black look.
Further contributing to the special appearance is the AMG Aerodynamics package, which brings larger flicks on the aprons at both ends, bigger diffuser, and active profile in the underbody to boost the aerodynamics. The AMG Night Package is included too, with the glossy black look of the front splitter, side sill panels, side mirror casings, and diffuser trim, joined by the darkened exhaust tips. The AMG Night Package II is also on deck, bringing black chrome accents for the grille, and rear three-pointed star logo. The headlamps have been darkened as well, and the brake calipers, part of the high-performance set, have a black look. Bedecked by the AMG logo, the fuel filler cap is in silver chrome.
Customers can choose between two upholsteries for the interior: black Nappa leather/microcut microfiber with red topstitching and embossed AMG logo on the headrests, and black nappa leather/microcut microfiber with yellow topstitching and the same embroidery. The usual AMG carbon fiber trim is on stage, joined by the performance steering wheel with heating. And since we’ve mentioned the latter, we might as well tell you that the limited edition version of the new-gen SL 63 has a Burmester 3D surround sound system, head-up display, ambient lighting, MBUX Interior Assistance, Driving Assistance Package, AMG Track Pace, Load Compartment Package for enhanced practicality, and backlit door sills with the AMG logo.
A customized AMG indoor car cover is offered with the car, with breathable outer skin and anti-static inner lining, which protects it from dust and scratches while sitting in the garage. In terms of power, you are looking at the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, which develops 585 ps (577 hp/430 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. The SL 63 uses a nine-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and 4Matic all-wheel drive, taking 3.6 seconds from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), and maxing out at 315 kph (196 mph). The fuel consumption is rated at 13.2-12.8 l/100 km (17.8-18.4 mpg US), and it emits between 291 and 300 g/km of CO2. Pricing and availability of the new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 ‘Motorsport Collectors Edition’ will be announced in due course.
