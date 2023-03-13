Mansory Helps the Ferrari SF90 Spider Practice Its Supercar Catcalling

If it’s one tuner that can make you exhale gently from your nose, that’s Mansory. The controversial company has
ruined revamped the looks of some of the hottest modern-day vehicles known to man over the years, and they have now added the Ferrari SF90 Spider to that list.
Does it look somewhat familiar? Well, it’s because it follows in the footsteps of last year’s Ferrari SF90 Stradale, aka the coupe version of the Italian supercar, and it looks pretty much the same, safe of a few tweaks.
It still retains the OEM bumper, complete with the added chin spoiler, and it now has some flicks behind the side air intakes. The rear wing lacks the central part, and besides these, it sports the same front, side, and rear add-ons. It makes do without the F9XX decals in yellow on the dark body of its fixed-roof sibling, and has a light blue look, with the occasional forged carbon trim.
The candy-like interior doesn’t look that sweet. It mixes light blue and white on most touchable surfaces, and it has contrasting hues on the seats. Since the Prancing Horse logo wasn’t considered that hot, Mansory replaced it with their emblem on the steering wheel. And if you don’t know that they’re behind this project, then there is a second badge in the middle of the dashboard to remind you, and custom embossing in the headrests, on the sides of the center console, and on the floor mats. The Italian flag motif is the only thing that’s pretty on the inside.
Mansory got their hands dirty on the suspension modifications. Despite riding a bit closer to the ground, this Ferrari SF90 Spider, otherwise rechristened as the Mansory F9XX Spider Tempesta Celeste, still has enough room under the arches for new wheels. The 9.5x21-inch front and 12x22-inch rear alloys were wrapped in 255/30 and 335/25 tires respectively, which are said to improve the grip during cornering.
Just like last year’s SF90 Stradale, this SF90 Spider benefits from the same power boost, which elevates the numbers to 1,085 hp (1,100 ps/809 kW), and 723 lb-ft (980 Nm) of torque. According to the tuner, it needs just 2.4 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill, identical to the coupe, which makes it one tenth quicker than the stock one. Top speed has increased from 211 mph (340 kph) to 221 mph (355 kph), Mansory says in the social media post embedded down below, which also comprises a few pictures of the vexed project.
Some might argue that supercars need OTT looks, and they wouldn’t be wrong, but any real petrolhead would rather have theirs bone-stock. Too bad most people who can afford a blue-blooded machine are not true enthusiasts.
