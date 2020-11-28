Looks Like Jeep Might Want to Lead the Digital Nomad Movement With the Ger

2021 Ferrari SF90 Spider Detailed by Design Head Flavio Manzoni

After finishing his studies at the University of Florence, Flavio Manzoni joined Lancia in 1993. Over the years, the 55-year-old architect and automotive designer perfected himself while working at SEAT, Fiat, and the Volkswagen Group. 11 photos



“The SF90 Spider is the perfect embodiment of this spirit, merging engineering and innovation with fascinating beauty.” Manzoni refers to integrating form and function as much as possible, giving the car a unique character without diluting the legacy of the brand. “The architecture and proportions are key elements of the design, especially the compact cabin with a kind of cab-forward effect.”



At the 1:43 mark of the following video, you can also see and hear the SF90 Spider retracting the roof into a compartment located between the cabin and engine bay. The headrests are complemented by two buttresses that are unique to this body style, and Manzoni compares the looks of the rear end to those of a spaceship.



One of the biggest design quirks of this mid-engine land missile is the rear spoiler, which can be described as a shut-off Gurney flap that goes down for maximum downforce and up into the normal position for minimal downforce. That’s definitely different from other supercars out there, don’t you think?



Set to arrive in the United States in the fall of 2021, the SF90 Spider stickers at $625,000 before options. Quite an eye-watering price, but then again, you’re getting world-class performance in a hardtop convertible from the best name in the business.



Just like the fixed-head coupe, this body style is boasting



