1996 Miata "Retro Burgundy" Goes Vintage With Round Headlights and Pitcrew Kit

So, you want to own a classic sports car but the bank says no? You can always turn one of the most reliable and common roadsters of all time into something which looks way more expensive. We're talking about the Pitcrew conversion for the NA MX-5 Miata. 14 photos



Enter Mazda, a relatively young automaker who wanted to make something as fun as an MGB or a Lotus Elan, but powered by mass-produced and efficient four-cylinder engines. The car was an instant success, and to this day, the NA version is the basis of many custom car builds.



But after you've seen a few hundred of them, it gets a little boring. Everybody has lowered suspension, widebody kits, and a rallycross configuration with a roll cage and tower braces. That's not the British roadster way and the Pitcrew body is the perfect antidote.



This makeover was relatively reclusive up until recently, but we keep stumbling onto Pitcrew Miatas and this one is our current favorite. Keith Law has built this car for himself in Hong Kong. It's immaculate and attention-grabbing thanks in no small part to the "Retro Burgundy" paint finish.



The Lotus Elan was finished in burgundy, but we think it's a Mazda color called Garnet Red Mica. Maybe the MX-5 specialists will know. Regardless, the Pitcrew body kit can still be found online and



For an extra touch of sportiness, the roadster has been fitted with the "trap" front splitter, trunk lid spoiler, mid-mounted exhausts, and a color-matching hardtop. Retro polished 14-inch wheels are the final cherry on top of this delicious cake.



