1996 Miata "Retro Burgundy" Goes Vintage With Round Headlights and Pitcrew Kit

Like many modern motors, the Miata was inspired by sports cars from yesteryear. While the MX-5 doesn't copy a car in particular, it's widely believed that inspiration came from British 2-seaters. These weekend toys were amazingly fun to drive, but their quality wasn't of the highest order, and fixing issues could be expensive.Enter Mazda, a relatively young automaker who wanted to make something as fun as an MGB or a Lotus Elan, but powered by mass-produced and efficient four-cylinder engines. The car was an instant success, and to this day, the NA version is the basis of many custom car builds.But after you've seen a few hundred of them, it gets a little boring. Everybody has lowered suspension, widebody kits, and a rallycross configuration with a roll cage and tower braces. That's not the British roadster way and the Pitcrew body is the perfect antidote.This makeover was relatively reclusive up until recently, but we keep stumbling onto Pitcrew Miatas and this one is our current favorite. Keith Law has built this car for himself in Hong Kong. It's immaculate and attention-grabbing thanks in no small part to the "Retro Burgundy" paint finish.The Lotus Elan was finished in burgundy, but we think it's a Mazda color called Garnet Red Mica. Maybe the MX-5 specialists will know. Regardless, the Pitcrew body kit can still be found online and costs about $3,000 just for the front bumper. As you can probably see, it's one huge fiberglass element that flows onto the fenders and around the hood. You can then add fixed round headlights that give it a very 1960s appearance.For an extra touch of sportiness, the roadster has been fitted with the "trap" front splitter, trunk lid spoiler, mid-mounted exhausts, and a color-matching hardtop. Retro polished 14-inch wheels are the final cherry on top of this delicious cake.