Ferrari CEO Doesn't Believe the Automaker's Lineup Will Ever Go Fully EV

Let’s cut straight to the chase. The automotive industry is aware that electrification is inevitable, and not even the Prancing Horse of Maranello can resist this change. The LaFerrari serves as the Italian automaker’s first contact with electrified powertrains, but going forward, EVs will slowly but surely be introduced to the range.
Don’t get your hopes up for an EV-only lineup, though, not even in the farthest of futures. Speaking to analysts at the third-quarter earnings call, chief executive officer Louis Camilleri made it clear “that’s pushing things. I really don't see Ferrari ever being at 100% EV. And certainly, not in my lifetime will it reach even 50 percent.”
Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley did make a case for the adoption of BEVs, though. The COGS or “cost of goods sold” on a per unit basis for Ferrari is close to 150,000 euros. Roughly half of that amount is related to the power unit, transmission, and all that jazz. An electric vehicle isn’t as complex in this regard, and this begs a bit of a question. “Could this create a very large cost efficiency opportunity for Ferrari?”
Camilleri understands where Adam is coming from, but “I don’t necessarily agree with you. The EV will actually be significantly more complex than you are assuming,” added the big kahuna as per the transcript published by The Motley Fool.
Earlier this year in an interview with a British motoring publication, commercial boss Enrico Galliera believed that EV technology won’t be up to snuff in the next five years or thereabouts. There is, however, a problem with this reticence for electric power because the Prancing Horse won’t be able to skirt CO2 regulations forever. That’s why the e-Ferrari is unavoidable, and it may happen by the end of the 2020s.
If you’re curious which is the greenest Ferrari in production today, well, the answer is pretty obvious. Thanks to three electric motors that complement a twin-turbo V8 engine, the SF90 Stradale emits 154 grams of CO2 according to WLTP testing cycle.
That translates to 6.1 liters per 100 kilometers or 38.5 miles to the gallon in U.S. currency. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, make that 51 MPGe for electric power plus internal combustion or 18 miles to the gallon exclusively on gasoline.
