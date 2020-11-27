Watch the 2022 Ferrari LaFerrari Successor Testing at Fiorano, V12 Sounds Galore

Two years ago, during an investor meeting in Maranello, Enrico Galliera let it slip that a budget of $4.2 billion is earmarked until 2022 for development and all that jazz. The chief marketing officer has also mentioned the replacement of the LaFerrari as part of that ginormous investment, which means that we’re getting closer to the reveal.
As you can tell from the following video, the Prancing Horse hasn’t finished developing the hybrid hypercar with a free-breathing V12 mounted behind the driver. Spied at the Fiorano test track by Varryx, “this prototype becomes even more interesting when we focus on the numerous details.” The uploader refers to the front bumper without a central element separating the grille, the side air intakes feeding the twelve-cylinder engine capable of 9,000 rpm, and the roof design.
Small changes are easily visible at the rear of the vehicle, and “even the air vents in the lower part of the rear window are completely different from those of the LaFerrari.” Another difference comes in the guise of the front hood, and obviously enough, the wheels feature a five-lug pattern rather than a center-locking setup.
Stickers are warning us about electrical shock hazards, and according to Varryz, the sound of this prototype “is very similar to the V12 in the LaFerrari.” You should skip to 1:40 in order to hear the car revving that magnificent engine.
As far as the driving footage is concerned, it’s pretty hard to tell if the newcomer features rear-wheel steering. Known as Passo Corto Virtuale (Virtual Short Wheelbase), this system can be found in the front-engined 812 Superfast grand tourer and the GTC4Lusso which has been axed for the Purosangue SUV.
Last, but certainly not least, we should talk a bit about the output figures. The LaFerrari cranks out 963 PS (494 horsepower) and 900 Nm (664 pound-feet) of torque in combination with the kinetic energy recovery system. The SF90 Stradale, which is the most potent Fezza at the time of writing, flexes 1,000 PS (986 horsepower) and 960 Nm (708 pound-feet) from a twin-turbo V8 and three e-motors.
Knowing Ferrari, the successor is likely going to exceed those numbers to assert its dominance over the rest of the lineup and to justify the ridiculously high price tag.
