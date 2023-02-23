Blacked-Out Ferrari SF90 Spider Looks Like a Summer-Ready Batmobile

Ferrari’s plug-in hybrid supercar has been available with an open-top view of the sky above since late 2020. The SF90 Spider, which is its official name, brings all the goodies of its coupe sibling, sprinkling everything with a retractable hardtop that lets more natural light into the cabin at the push of a button.
Due to the chassis reinforcements and the roof mechanism that stows behind the seats when folded down, the Ferrari SF90 Spider is 220 lb (100 kg) heavier than the SF90 Stradale. Check the Assetto Fiorano pack on the options list, though, and it will become 46 lb (21 kg) lighter, as it brings more carbon fiber and titanium, and high-performance Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.
Those specifying their Italian plug-in hybrid supercar with this bundle can also get it in a two-tone finish, though for extra exclusiveness, the aftermarket world has you covered. The pictured SF90 Spider has a beautiful satin black look all around, and with the top down, it kind of makes it look like Batman’s summer ride of choice. The new concave wheels contribute to the revised stance, and the red brake calipers are the only things providing some contrast to the ominous exterior.
Although not visible at first, this Italian stallion has been equipped with a body kit. According to RDB LA, which stand behind the pictures shared in the gallery above, it was signed by Ryft, and follows the original lines, with some beefed-up proportions. The apron attached to the front bumper is a bit more pronounced than the stock one, and so are the side skirts. The front fenders have a vented design, and it appears that the lower part of the diffuser is new. Rounding off the discreet revisions are the ducktail spoiler and the blacked-out prancing horse logos.
Should we mention anything else? Let’s see, it has black leather upholstery on the inside, with the company’s logo in white visible on the headrests. They haven’t talked about the oily bits at all, so it likely rocks the stock twin-turbo V8, assisted by three electric motors. Working in concert with a fast-shifting eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the combined thrust is delivered to the all-wheel drive system.
The SF90 Spider is just as fast as its fixed-roof sibling to 100 kph (62 mph). The sprint takes 2.5 seconds, and it can hit 200 kph (124 mph) in 7 seconds after takeoff. The 1,000 ps produced by the PHEV assembly, or 986 hp/736 kW, and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque are delivered to both axles via a fast-shifting transmission with eight speeds. Top speed is set at 340 kph (211 mph), so you can consider it a very expensive and exotic hair blower.
Those specifying their Italian plug-in hybrid supercar with this bundle can also get it in a two-tone finish, though for extra exclusiveness, the aftermarket world has you covered. The pictured SF90 Spider has a beautiful satin black look all around, and with the top down, it kind of makes it look like Batman’s summer ride of choice. The new concave wheels contribute to the revised stance, and the red brake calipers are the only things providing some contrast to the ominous exterior.
Although not visible at first, this Italian stallion has been equipped with a body kit. According to RDB LA, which stand behind the pictures shared in the gallery above, it was signed by Ryft, and follows the original lines, with some beefed-up proportions. The apron attached to the front bumper is a bit more pronounced than the stock one, and so are the side skirts. The front fenders have a vented design, and it appears that the lower part of the diffuser is new. Rounding off the discreet revisions are the ducktail spoiler and the blacked-out prancing horse logos.
Should we mention anything else? Let’s see, it has black leather upholstery on the inside, with the company’s logo in white visible on the headrests. They haven’t talked about the oily bits at all, so it likely rocks the stock twin-turbo V8, assisted by three electric motors. Working in concert with a fast-shifting eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the combined thrust is delivered to the all-wheel drive system.
The SF90 Spider is just as fast as its fixed-roof sibling to 100 kph (62 mph). The sprint takes 2.5 seconds, and it can hit 200 kph (124 mph) in 7 seconds after takeoff. The 1,000 ps produced by the PHEV assembly, or 986 hp/736 kW, and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque are delivered to both axles via a fast-shifting transmission with eight speeds. Top speed is set at 340 kph (211 mph), so you can consider it a very expensive and exotic hair blower.