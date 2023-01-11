Ferrari SF90 Spider Dressed With Assetto Fiorano and Carbon HREs Is a Dream of Summer

When asked, many Prancing Horse Tifosi would probably answer that a Ferrari SF90 fitted with the Assetto Fiorano package is the pinnacle of Maranello-based hypercar manufacturing.
Well, they might be right – though only for now. This is because even in between Tailor Made ideas that will make almost any Ferrari feel more unique than ever, there is always room for improvement. As such, an even more hardcore version of the SF90 has been spied on for a while now. The last time our spy photographer partners caught it, the Ferrari was neatly camouflaged while doing its prototype testing shenanigans somewhere in the Alps.
On the other hand, the imaginative realm of the aftermarket world is not exactly quick to run high enough for the clouds to be seen under their Ferrari – they are only doing that on special, minty SF90 occasions. Anyway, instead of RDB LA, now we have the good folks over at Wheels Boutique doing their customization and personalization thing with a proud SF90.
Self-described as the “largest dealer for the world’s top brands,” Miami, Florida-based WB now worked with a Ferrari Spider to properly remind us that every passing day is another 24 hours that bring us closer to the upcoming road-trip adventures of summer. This Ferrari SF90 Spider seems particularly well prepared for such memories.
As such, it sports a Giallo Montecarlo paintjob, the Assetto Fiorano package, as well as matching/contrasting carbon fiber HX101 aftermarket wheels from HRE. Naturally, the main wonders reside in the attention to detail – such as the yellow-painted brake calipers, or the interesting hue of the HRE spokes (whereas the rims are made of carbon).
In case you were wondering what the Assetto Fiorano or RDB LA heck I am talking about, here are the explanations. So, while the SF90 is probably a monument of Ferrari, the Assetto Fiorano package further makes it stand tall in any crowd, and only for the most positive reasons. Those include a unique design, thoroughly upgraded suspension, a lightweight stance, or the track-focused aerodynamic kit along with the special racing-loving tires.
And, best of all, it is also available in convertible Spider fashion, so anyone can leave the Ferrari dream with the wind blowing fast in their hair due to the SF90’s three-motor hybrid configuration with 986 prancing ponies! Now, the RDB LA stuff is related to their recently-finished Ferrari SF90 Stradale, which is not only a one-of-a-kind Tailor Made beast but also an exclusive project from the Hollywood, California-based aftermarket outlet that shows they truly know their stuff – as well as where to pose with them.
So, here is an eloquent example of the minty SF90, seemingly standing on top of the world, embedded second below!
On the other hand, the imaginative realm of the aftermarket world is not exactly quick to run high enough for the clouds to be seen under their Ferrari – they are only doing that on special, minty SF90 occasions. Anyway, instead of RDB LA, now we have the good folks over at Wheels Boutique doing their customization and personalization thing with a proud SF90.
Self-described as the “largest dealer for the world’s top brands,” Miami, Florida-based WB now worked with a Ferrari Spider to properly remind us that every passing day is another 24 hours that bring us closer to the upcoming road-trip adventures of summer. This Ferrari SF90 Spider seems particularly well prepared for such memories.
As such, it sports a Giallo Montecarlo paintjob, the Assetto Fiorano package, as well as matching/contrasting carbon fiber HX101 aftermarket wheels from HRE. Naturally, the main wonders reside in the attention to detail – such as the yellow-painted brake calipers, or the interesting hue of the HRE spokes (whereas the rims are made of carbon).
In case you were wondering what the Assetto Fiorano or RDB LA heck I am talking about, here are the explanations. So, while the SF90 is probably a monument of Ferrari, the Assetto Fiorano package further makes it stand tall in any crowd, and only for the most positive reasons. Those include a unique design, thoroughly upgraded suspension, a lightweight stance, or the track-focused aerodynamic kit along with the special racing-loving tires.
And, best of all, it is also available in convertible Spider fashion, so anyone can leave the Ferrari dream with the wind blowing fast in their hair due to the SF90’s three-motor hybrid configuration with 986 prancing ponies! Now, the RDB LA stuff is related to their recently-finished Ferrari SF90 Stradale, which is not only a one-of-a-kind Tailor Made beast but also an exclusive project from the Hollywood, California-based aftermarket outlet that shows they truly know their stuff – as well as where to pose with them.
So, here is an eloquent example of the minty SF90, seemingly standing on top of the world, embedded second below!