So Much for the Thought of Buying a Used 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 63

A couple of tuners have announced various upgrades for it during this time, and it even got its first recall stateside back in April. Before that, we learned that it is one expensive cookie, with pricing starting at €158,240.25 (equal to $161,668 at the current exchange rates) in Germany for the SL 55. The range-topper of the series, until the electrified model shows up anyway, the SL 63, kicks off at €187,097.75 ($191,150).
So, how much do you think they change hands for on the used car market? The answer comes from Hollmann, and revolves around the top-of-the-line grade, as they have not one, but two of them listed for grabs, with identical price tags attached to them. You may want to sit down for this one, because they can be bought for €273,700 each, including tax, and that is $279,628 at today’s rates, or full-blown mid-engine supercar money (ahem, Lamborghini Huracan) if you must know.
The pictured example sports the Obsidian Black paint finish, and rides on 21-inch wheels signed obviously by AMG. A combination of black and anthracite adorns the cockpit that looks like a night club on wheels due to the flashy ambient lighting, which is all-stock by the way.
plethora of gear, including the digital dials, portrait-oriented infotainment system, head-up display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, digital radio, auto-dimming mirrors, 360-degree camera system, heated and ventilated front seats, and the neck-scarf system that blows warm air around the necks of the front-seat occupants on cold days when the roof is down. A whole bunch of other equipment is included too, from the LED headlamps, augmented reality, fingerprint scanner, and rear-axle steering, to the Burmester premium audio, and numerous packages.
Unless you’ve been living under a rock these past few years, you know that all modern high-end AMGs, save for a few that feature a four-pot, just like the upcoming C 63, pack the bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8. The same applies to the new SL 55 and SL 63 too, with the engine pumping out 585 ps (577 hp / 430 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque in the latter.
The former has 476 ps (469 hp / 350 kW) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft), doing the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 3.9 seconds, 0.3 seconds slower than the SL 63. Top speed is rated at 295 kph (183 mph) in the SL 55, and 315 kph (196 mph) in the SL 63. Power is dispatched to the 4Matic all-wheel drive system through a dual-clutch nine-speed automatic transmission in both models. As for the AMG E Performance variant, it should feature the same plug-in hybrid powertrain as the GT 63 E Performance super sedan, which enjoys a combined output of 843 ps (831 hp / 620 kW).
Before wrapping it up, we’ve got to mention a few other novelties of the new-gen SL, which now has a 2+2 seating configuration. The rear seats are suitable for people up to 1.5 meters (4 feet 11 inches) tall, the company says. Also, the folding metal roof is gone, as it now has a rag top that keeps the weight down, and improves the center of gravity, thus enhancing handling.
So, if you had that much money lying around, would you really buy a Mercedes-AMG SL?
So, how much do you think they change hands for on the used car market? The answer comes from Hollmann, and revolves around the top-of-the-line grade, as they have not one, but two of them listed for grabs, with identical price tags attached to them. You may want to sit down for this one, because they can be bought for €273,700 each, including tax, and that is $279,628 at today’s rates, or full-blown mid-engine supercar money (ahem, Lamborghini Huracan) if you must know.
The pictured example sports the Obsidian Black paint finish, and rides on 21-inch wheels signed obviously by AMG. A combination of black and anthracite adorns the cockpit that looks like a night club on wheels due to the flashy ambient lighting, which is all-stock by the way.
plethora of gear, including the digital dials, portrait-oriented infotainment system, head-up display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, digital radio, auto-dimming mirrors, 360-degree camera system, heated and ventilated front seats, and the neck-scarf system that blows warm air around the necks of the front-seat occupants on cold days when the roof is down. A whole bunch of other equipment is included too, from the LED headlamps, augmented reality, fingerprint scanner, and rear-axle steering, to the Burmester premium audio, and numerous packages.
Unless you’ve been living under a rock these past few years, you know that all modern high-end AMGs, save for a few that feature a four-pot, just like the upcoming C 63, pack the bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8. The same applies to the new SL 55 and SL 63 too, with the engine pumping out 585 ps (577 hp / 430 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque in the latter.
The former has 476 ps (469 hp / 350 kW) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft), doing the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 3.9 seconds, 0.3 seconds slower than the SL 63. Top speed is rated at 295 kph (183 mph) in the SL 55, and 315 kph (196 mph) in the SL 63. Power is dispatched to the 4Matic all-wheel drive system through a dual-clutch nine-speed automatic transmission in both models. As for the AMG E Performance variant, it should feature the same plug-in hybrid powertrain as the GT 63 E Performance super sedan, which enjoys a combined output of 843 ps (831 hp / 620 kW).
Before wrapping it up, we’ve got to mention a few other novelties of the new-gen SL, which now has a 2+2 seating configuration. The rear seats are suitable for people up to 1.5 meters (4 feet 11 inches) tall, the company says. Also, the folding metal roof is gone, as it now has a rag top that keeps the weight down, and improves the center of gravity, thus enhancing handling.
So, if you had that much money lying around, would you really buy a Mercedes-AMG SL?