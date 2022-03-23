New Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Drops All Camo, PHEV Roadster Could Have Up to 831 HP

Ever since the unveiling of the new-gen SL last fall, Mercedes-AMG has announced that they will expand the offering with new versions, including a plug-in hybrid.
Fast-forward to present day, and our spy photographers have snapped the electrified SL once again, this time testing in the cold, with no camouflage on its body.
At first glance, the red prototype may look like the AMG SL 63, but there are a few things that are different, like the extra chrome trim. Also, it has a charging port in the rear bumper, under the right taillight, and this, together with the yellow sticker applied to the rear windscreen, tell us that we are indeed looking at the plug-in hybrid variant of the roadster.
We still don’t know what it will be named, but since it is expected to use the same powertrain as the AMG GT 63 S E Performance, it might be dubbed the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance. In the four-door, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 develops 630 hp and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. With the electric motor, otherwise fed by a 6.1 kWh battery, it boasts a total of 831 hp and over 1,033 lb-ft (1,400 Nm).
Combined with a nine-speed automatic transmission and 4Matic+ all-wheel drive, this setup allows the GT 63 S E Performance to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.9 seconds, before running out of breath at 196 mph (316 kph). However, since the plug-in hybrid SL will be smaller and lighter, it will also be faster, thus taking a swing at the supercar segment in terms of performance and pricing. In case you forgot, the new SL 63, with its 577 hp bi-turbo V8, kicks off at €187,097.75 ($205,982) in Germany, so the SL 63 S E Performance might cost upwards of €200,000 (equaling to $220,000+).
