New Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Looks Fab With Vossen S17-04 Forged Wheels

Redesigned from the ground up for the 2022 model year, the SL is presently offered exclusively as an AMG rather than a Benz. The lineup kicks off with the rear-wheel-drive 43 series, which packs a four-cylinder turbo. At the other end of the spectrum, the 55 and 63 both level up to a twin-turbo V8 as well as 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive.

16 photos Photo: Vossen / edited