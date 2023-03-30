New Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Looks Fab With Vossen S17-04 Forged Wheels

Redesigned from the ground up for the 2022 model year, the SL is presently offered exclusively as an AMG rather than a Benz. The lineup kicks off with the rear-wheel-drive 43 series, which packs a four-cylinder turbo. At the other end of the spectrum, the 55 and 63 both level up to a twin-turbo V8 as well as 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive.
The 63 in the featured clip is pretty much stock except for the wheels. Headquartered in Miami, the peeps at Vossen yanked out the factory wheels in favor of S17-04 forged monoblocks. No fewer than 48 finishes are available. Wheel dimensions range between 19 and 8.5 inches to 24 and 13 inches. The standard finish in 19 by 24 flavor is listed by the build & price tool at $2,000.
CNC machined in Miami, said wheels fill up the wheel arches of the 63 rather nicely. The black finish also contrasts fabulously with the white body panels and yellow brake calipers, although the stock wheels are pretty fine as well. A twin five-spoke design is the default choice, followed by an aero 10-spoke design.
Going for the Y-style wheels adds $1,100 to the tally. Or $1,600 if you want them in black, which is a must for a white car like this one. Cross-spoke forged wheels in silver are going for $2,800 on Merc’s configurator, whereas the same design in black is a $3,300 for a set.
A luxury-oriented grand tourer with blistering performance on tap, the 63 series can be yours for a cool $178,100 excluding the destination fee in the United States of America. Rather than trim levels, two lines are available in the form of the Touring and Performance.
Performance adds a front-axle lift system for $1,800 over the Touring, and that's it! As for standard features, the list includes AMG Active Ride Control, the aforementioned yellow-painted brake calipers, active multicontour front seats with massage, a heated steering wheel, a head-up display, and a Burmester surround sound audio system.
Highlights continue with hands-free access, MB Navigation with Augmented Video, AMG Drive Unit, the Surround View System, and an 11.9-inch adjustable touchscreen infotainment system. Both generously appointed lines are offered in a grand total of 12 exterior colors, beginning with Manufaktur Moonlight White metallic and Manufaktur Moonlight White Magno.
The remainder consists of Obsidian Black, Cirrus Silver, Selenite Grey, Starling Blue, Manufaktur Starling Blue Magno, Manufaktur Alpine Grey, Manufaktur Hyper Blue, Manufaktur Patagonia Red, and Manufaktur Monza Grey Magno, and eye-catching Sun Yellow.
Codenamed M177, the 4.0-liter engine in the SL 63 produces a respectable 577 horsepower and 590 pound-feet (800 Nm). Connected to a multi-clutch transmission dubbed AMG Speedshift MCT, the 63er needs 3.5 seconds to reach 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour). Top speed? Mercedes says that would be 196 miles per hour (315 kilometers per hour), thank you!
CNC machined in Miami, said wheels fill up the wheel arches of the 63 rather nicely. The black finish also contrasts fabulously with the white body panels and yellow brake calipers, although the stock wheels are pretty fine as well. A twin five-spoke design is the default choice, followed by an aero 10-spoke design.
Going for the Y-style wheels adds $1,100 to the tally. Or $1,600 if you want them in black, which is a must for a white car like this one. Cross-spoke forged wheels in silver are going for $2,800 on Merc’s configurator, whereas the same design in black is a $3,300 for a set.
A luxury-oriented grand tourer with blistering performance on tap, the 63 series can be yours for a cool $178,100 excluding the destination fee in the United States of America. Rather than trim levels, two lines are available in the form of the Touring and Performance.
Performance adds a front-axle lift system for $1,800 over the Touring, and that's it! As for standard features, the list includes AMG Active Ride Control, the aforementioned yellow-painted brake calipers, active multicontour front seats with massage, a heated steering wheel, a head-up display, and a Burmester surround sound audio system.
Highlights continue with hands-free access, MB Navigation with Augmented Video, AMG Drive Unit, the Surround View System, and an 11.9-inch adjustable touchscreen infotainment system. Both generously appointed lines are offered in a grand total of 12 exterior colors, beginning with Manufaktur Moonlight White metallic and Manufaktur Moonlight White Magno.
The remainder consists of Obsidian Black, Cirrus Silver, Selenite Grey, Starling Blue, Manufaktur Starling Blue Magno, Manufaktur Alpine Grey, Manufaktur Hyper Blue, Manufaktur Patagonia Red, and Manufaktur Monza Grey Magno, and eye-catching Sun Yellow.
Codenamed M177, the 4.0-liter engine in the SL 63 produces a respectable 577 horsepower and 590 pound-feet (800 Nm). Connected to a multi-clutch transmission dubbed AMG Speedshift MCT, the 63er needs 3.5 seconds to reach 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour). Top speed? Mercedes says that would be 196 miles per hour (315 kilometers per hour), thank you!