Tesla Semi Shows Off Wiper Working in the Rain, Might Be an Inspiration for the Cybertruck

Tesla Cybertruck has left people mostly impressed, except for the humongous "gigawiper," which doesn't seem very good at cleaning the windshield in the rain. A recent video of a Tesla Semi showed us how a single, big wiper could cover a huge area and still look badass. Hopefully, we will see a similar setup for the production Cybertruck.

7 photos Photo: u/lil_nar via Reddit | Edited