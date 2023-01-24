Tesla Cybertruck Might Feature a Breakthrough Windshield Made of Special Glass

More on this:

1 Tesla Is Gearing Up for Cybertruck Production at Giga Austin With New Die-Casting Molds

2 Cybertruck Will Register 10,000 Deliveries in 2023, Says Tesla Investor

3 Tesla Cybertruck Will Come With a Yoke and No Door Handles, Chief Designer Confirms

4 Analysts Don't Expect New Tesla Models To Sell in Meaningful Numbers

5 Teardown Veteran Sandy Munro Is Baffled by the Tesla Cybertruck Skeleton Spotted Last Week