Tesla Cybertruck Prototypes Are Everywhere, Rear-Wheel Steering and Gigawiper Galore

Tesla Cybertruck has become common on California roads, as more prototypes are out there undergoing final testing. Several people shared their encounter with the electric pickup on Monday, showcasing the rear-wheel steering or the (missing) gigawiper.
We’re getting closer to the Cybertruck production, or so Tesla wants us to believe. The electric pickup truck still has many unknown features, although previous encounters have revealed some of its secrets. Tesla has also generously offered contributions during past events, although it keeps many other details secret until the truck starts deliveries.
The biggest unknown is its price, but with so many reservations (1.8 million is a rough estimate), we expect Tesla not to be shy about it. The original price started at $39,990 for the single-motor version, which we now know won’t be offered anymore. Tesla will most likely begin the sales with the dual motor version and expand to the three-motor configuration if production ramps fast enough.
Unlike other startups, Tesla is not cash-constraint and doesn’t need to start sales with the most expensive versions to maximize profit. It can go the same way Ford went with the F-150 Lightning by simultaneously launching the most affordable version with more expensive trims. It should ensure reservation holders get the truck they wanted instead of what’s available. This has been a gripe for Rivian customers, who saw others getting the R1T while their configuration was sidelined.
Elon Musk recently confirmed that the Cybertruck will feature rear-wheel steering, although we still don’t know whether all truck versions would have it. We’ve seen the rear-wheel steering in action during Investor Day, but the best video yet was recorded on Monday by The Kilowatts (@klwtts). The driver of the Cybertruck prototype noticed being followed and performed a “death wobble,” turning the steering wheel side-to-side rapidly before disappearing on a street close to Tesla’s Engineering Headquarters in California.
In another video, we see a Cybertruck prototype waiting at a red light next to a Volkswagen Atlas, thus offering a hint about its size. Based on previous information, the Cybertruck is roughly the size of a Ford F-150 Lightning, probably a tad smaller than that. You see the Cybertruck accelerating quickly and leaving the Volkswagen behind, although this was certainly not a drag race.
In both videos, the Cybertruck prototypes feature the gigawiper people have complained about. Despite being so huge, the single wiper cannot wipe the whole windshield, leaving the passenger side roughly untouched. Still, if there’s one good thing about it, it can be removed if you don’t like it. Another Cybertruck prototype was caught in a parking lot without it, although we can’t say the truck looks any better this way. Hopefully, Tesla will develop a better solution when it starts production, although we haven’t seen progress on this front.
The biggest unknown is its price, but with so many reservations (1.8 million is a rough estimate), we expect Tesla not to be shy about it. The original price started at $39,990 for the single-motor version, which we now know won’t be offered anymore. Tesla will most likely begin the sales with the dual motor version and expand to the three-motor configuration if production ramps fast enough.
Unlike other startups, Tesla is not cash-constraint and doesn’t need to start sales with the most expensive versions to maximize profit. It can go the same way Ford went with the F-150 Lightning by simultaneously launching the most affordable version with more expensive trims. It should ensure reservation holders get the truck they wanted instead of what’s available. This has been a gripe for Rivian customers, who saw others getting the R1T while their configuration was sidelined.
Elon Musk recently confirmed that the Cybertruck will feature rear-wheel steering, although we still don’t know whether all truck versions would have it. We’ve seen the rear-wheel steering in action during Investor Day, but the best video yet was recorded on Monday by The Kilowatts (@klwtts). The driver of the Cybertruck prototype noticed being followed and performed a “death wobble,” turning the steering wheel side-to-side rapidly before disappearing on a street close to Tesla’s Engineering Headquarters in California.
In another video, we see a Cybertruck prototype waiting at a red light next to a Volkswagen Atlas, thus offering a hint about its size. Based on previous information, the Cybertruck is roughly the size of a Ford F-150 Lightning, probably a tad smaller than that. You see the Cybertruck accelerating quickly and leaving the Volkswagen behind, although this was certainly not a drag race.
In both videos, the Cybertruck prototypes feature the gigawiper people have complained about. Despite being so huge, the single wiper cannot wipe the whole windshield, leaving the passenger side roughly untouched. Still, if there’s one good thing about it, it can be removed if you don’t like it. Another Cybertruck prototype was caught in a parking lot without it, although we can’t say the truck looks any better this way. Hopefully, Tesla will develop a better solution when it starts production, although we haven’t seen progress on this front.
LETS GO!!! @Tesla @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/Ijmn8mp963— The Kilowatts ?????? (@klwtts) March 28, 2023
Cybertruck will change the look of the roads. Finally feels like the future.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2023