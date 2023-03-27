Tesla Cybertruck Might Have a Sail Pillar Storage After All

A new report appears to confirm that the sail pillar storage compartment of the original prototype will make it into production after all. Only recently, a Tesla investor was told that the storage would not be available because of the rear-wheel steering mechanism.
People are anxious to see the Tesla Cybertruck finally starting production this year, as Elon Musk promised. Being so close to first deliveries, it's intriguing that many things about the electric pickup are still unknown. Everything we know is based on rumors, sometimes contradicting one another. Tesla was otherwise very bullish in revealing the specifications of the Roadster II, a vehicle that might never enter production. And yet, it became very secretive when it came to the Cybertruck or even the refreshed Model 3 that will start production later this year.
As recently as Investor Day, people had the chance to talk to Tesla about the many interesting details of the Cybertruck. Things they learned that day were avidly soaked in by the Tesla community. We don't expect everything to be true, as we've heard contradicting reports about some features. For instance, some claimed that the Cybertruck's frunk would look more like that on the Model S, while others said it would open wide, like that on the Ford F-150 Lightning.
Another example is the sail pillar storage that Tesla advertised during the 2019 unveiling event. This was one of the signature features of the Cybertruck that likely inspired other carmakers. After Investor Day, Matthew Donegan-Ryan, an investor who spoke with Tesla executives about the Cybertruck, said the secret storage compartment would not make it into production. The explanation was that the rear-wheel steering system would fill the space behind the cabin, leaving nothing for storage.
A new report from China indicates that Tesla might still offer the sail pillar storage after all. The feature is advertised in a recent issue of T-Zone, the official magazine of Tesla China. Granted, the picture shows an early Cybertruck prototype, judging by the door handles. The latest prototype has no door handles, as the doors open automatically. Still, we imagine Tesla would not showcase the feature in its official publication unless it knows the production Cybertruck will have it.
It is unclear whether all Cybertruck versions would come with sail pillar storage. This is also true for the rear-wheel steering. If these two features cannot coexist, it would be sad to choose between them. Rear-wheel steering is very useful considering the Cybertruck's size, but not having that compartment would also be a bummer.
One thing is certain, with more electric pickups coming to market, Tesla would be hard-pressed to offer some killer features. These should go beyond the cold-rolled steel exoskeleton or the bullet-proof windows and touch more on the practical side. Rivian R1T, for instance, has the Gear Tunnel, and the Ford F-150 Lightning came with the huge Mega Power Frunk. Tesla has to offer something, especially as being the follower is not a position it's accustomed to.
From the latest version pic.twitter.com/UPwrlgcxGV— ????? ???? TΞSLA Mania (@Tesla__Mania) March 27, 2023