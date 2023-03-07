Tesla Cybertruck Preorders Are Now Open in the US, Get Your Credit Cards Ready

Tesla's website has changed to accommodate the preorder procedure for the Cybertruck in North America. Changes are live in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, where customers can reserve their electric pickup for 100 USD, 150 CAD, or 2,000 MXN.
Tesla is expected to start the Cybertruck production later in the year, although deliveries could be delayed until early next year. People are anxious, considering this would be Tesla's most important new car model since the Model Y started deliveries in 2020. According to a reservation tracker, there are close to 1.8 million reservations for the truck, and Tesla stopped taking preorders last year because it didn't have any delivery estimates.
In October 2021, Tesla removed the Cybertruck prices from its website. The reason could have been the awkward situation caused by the Model 3 prices increasing above the $39,990 that the Cybertruck was supposed to cost. It was the first move in a series showing the Cybertruck would not be released soon. The preorder page disappeared for customers in Europe and Australia in May 2022, and later the Cybertruck went dark in North America too.
With more concrete production plans for 2023, Tesla is confident enough to reopen the Cybertruck reservations in North America. People wishing to join the (very long) waitlist can do so by placing a refundable deposit. This amounts to $100 in the U.S., $150 in Canada, and 2,000 pesos in Mexico. We're not sure how long it will take Tesla to clear all the Cybertruck backlogs, but even if one in 10 reservation holders takes the plunge and orders the truck, it will be a long time.
For now, the Cybertruck has been added to the top menu on Tesla's website in Canada and Mexico, while the U.S. webpage still has it hidden in the sidebar menu. Despite this minor difference, the Cybertruck landing page looks the same, with pictures and video of the electric truck showing off the most important features. Those who wish to know more about the production-ready Cybertruck can look no further than our articles from Investor Day, where the outlandish pickup was displayed.
A closer look at the Cybertruck revealed that the Cybertruck, just like the Model S and Model X, abandoned the yoke steering idea in favor of a more conventional wheel. It also adopts the same huge central display and has a new seat layout, allowing owners to play with the interior. No front middle seat is available anymore, but the latest truck sightings show that Tesla at least managed to nail the rear-wheel steering system.
Tesla no longer offers technical specifications, but it still promises the truck to be a "better utility than a truck with more performance than a sports car." The folding-up rear bench and other utility-driven features support the first part. The latter is not hard to imagine, considering the performance figures of all other Tesla models.
